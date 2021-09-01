Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album cover by Damien Hirst explained

Fans have debated over the Certified Lover Boy' album artwork. Here's everything we know about it...

Drake has announced that his new album 'Certified Lover Boy' will be released on Friday (Sept. 3).

On Tuesday (Aug 31) the 34-year-old rapper shared his album artwork cover with his fans on Instagram.

Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy' album will be dropping on September 3rd. Picture: Getty

The album cover for his highly-anticipated sixth studio album was designed by British contemporary artist Damien Hirst.

Here's everything we know about the CLB album cover so far.