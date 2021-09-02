Live

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' new album live updates: the latest of everything CLB

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album live updates: the latest of everything CLB. Picture: Getty

Here's everything we know in the lead up to the release of Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

Drake has announced that he will be releasing his highly-anticipated album 'Certified Lover Boy' this week.

Fans have been waiting on the album as his sixth studio album was originally was set to be released in January – however, it was pushed back.

Here's what we know in the lead up to Certified Lover Boy's release...