Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' new album live updates: the latest of everything CLB
2 September 2021, 10:55 | Updated: 2 September 2021, 18:18
Here's everything we know in the lead up to the release of Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy'.
Drake has announced that he will be releasing his highly-anticipated album 'Certified Lover Boy' this week.
Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album cover by Damien Hirst explained
Fans have been waiting on the album as his sixth studio album was originally was set to be released in January – however, it was pushed back.
Here's what we know in the lead up to Certified Lover Boy's release...
Sept 2nd - Fans go wild over Drake's CLB alleged leak
Fans have taken to social media with audio clips, alleging Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy' has leaked.
A clip online emerged of Kanye West being sampled at the beginning of one of Drizzy's songs, where the rapper is talking about his now estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.
Drake really sampled kanye talking about him smashing all of kim’s friends on the intro of CLB 😭💀 #CLB #Drake #Kanye #donda #leaks #drakekanyebeef #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/dcwVmwzWYH— donaldfrfr (@donaldmulligan_) September 2, 2021
While many people have claimed the album has leaked, other fans have disputed the claims, saying it is fake.
“CLB LEAKED!! LOOK AT THIS DROPBOX!!” no... those are old leaks, Drake’s album will not be passed around in folders the day before the release. Just wait." OnThinIce wrote on Twitter.
We all know Drake albums don’t leak… almost had me tho lol— ❄️Neighborhood Hero (@ThisIsJay216) September 1, 2021
Sept 2nd- Drake reveals album features
Drake has surprised his fans with a super creative way of announcing his 'Certified Lover Boy' features.
The Canadian rapper has displayed billboards in the home cities of the respective artists that are on the album.
#CLB features 👀 pic.twitter.com/PqxGeb3N2E— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) September 2, 2021
The billboards have confirmed the artists featuring on CLB are;
- Lil Baby
- Young Thug
- Future
- 21 Savage
- Jay-Z
- Giveon
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Lil Durk
- Project Pat
- Yebba
- Tems
- Travis Scott
- Smurk
Sept 1st - Drake's mother sends another countdown message
On Wednesday (Sept 1) Drake's mother sent him another countdown message along with a number '2' shaped bouquet of flowers.
Sept 1st - More billboards with CLB lyrics appear
On Sept 1st, more billboards featuring Drake's CLB lyrics appeared in Toronto.
New #CLB billboards in Toronto pic.twitter.com/85MRIhDVpo— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) September 1, 2021
Aug 31st - Drake's mother countdown message
Drake shared a photo of a number three flow bouquet his mother had gotten for him, to celebrate the countdown to the release of CLB.
The rapper's mother, Sandi Graham, also left a heartfelt note with her son about his upcoming album.
Aug 31st - New Drake Nike Merch
Drake revealed photos of new pieces that were made in collaboration with Nike for his merch.
The line feature a range of black t-shirts with CLB slogans like, “Should’ve said you loved me today because tomorrow is a new day” and “I don’t miss… Let alone miss you.”
Drake just revealed some of the Certified Lover Boy merch 🦉 pic.twitter.com/zmh1Orbyx8— STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) August 31, 2021
Drake also let his fans know that a merch giveaway was happening in his hometown.
“@ovomark and @drwferguson giving out tees tonight in the 6 link up with the man demmm,” Drake wrote.
Later in the evening, OVO Mark rid around in Toronto, gifting fans with the merch.
He even went on Live with Drake as he was passing out the t-shirts.
OVO Mark spoke with Drake on IG Live while he was out in Toronto giving away CLB merch pic.twitter.com/lsBxTIngDQ— heysocialmedia (@zamnzapitalism) August 31, 2021
Aug 31st - Drake billboards in Toronto
On Tuesday (Aug 31) a series of digital ads feature what appear to be lyrics from his new album were spotted all around Toronto.
The ads including the phrases "Something other than me has got to give," "I don't miss... Let alone miss you," as well as "Should've said you loved me today, because tomorrow is a new day."
Aug 30th- Drake announces his album release date and artwork
On Monday (Aug 30) Drake announced that he will be releasing his album Certified Lover Boy on September 3rd, 2021.
The rapper surprised his fans by sharing the cover to his artwork by Damien Hirst.
The rapper's Certified Lover Boy album cover features 12 emojis of multiracial pregnant women.
Initially, the response to the artwork was confusion, but it seems to be growing on fans.
Woah now I see why Drake chose 12 pregnant emojis because he birthed all these amazing 12 projects!!!!😩 pic.twitter.com/e2zaoOusJk— Gia⁶𓅓 (@TheNotoriousGia) September 1, 2021