Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Who has Drake worked with on his new album 'Certified Lover Boy'?

Drake is set to release his highly-anticipated sixth studio album 'Certified Lover Boy' this month.

Along with the album announcement, Drake surprised his fans by dropping a CLB merch line – but the Canadian rapper didn't stop there.

Not only did the star drop off a hot single 'Laugh Now Cry Later' with Lil Durk, which may feature on the new album, he also released star-studded visuals for the video.

While fans were stunned by Lil Durk's feature on the single, it lead fans to speculate whether Drake will have any other great features on his album.