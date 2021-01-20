Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features
20 January 2021, 11:12
Who has Drake worked with on his new album 'Certified Lover Boy'?
Drake is set to release his highly-anticipated sixth studio album 'Certified Lover Boy' this month.
What operation did Drake have amid creating ‘Certified Lover Boy’?
Along with the album announcement, Drake surprised his fans by dropping a CLB merch line – but the Canadian rapper didn't stop there.
Not only did the star drop off a hot single 'Laugh Now Cry Later' with Lil Durk, which may feature on the new album, he also released star-studded visuals for the video.
While fans were stunned by Lil Durk's feature on the single, it lead fans to speculate whether Drake will have any other great features on his album.
Who will feature on Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' album?
Last October, Drake shared a trailer for his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy, revealing that he plans to drop the album in January 2021.
Since October, rumours have been circulating around about the potential collaborations on Drake's new album.
Ariana Grande
On Monday (Jan 18), an Ariana Grande fan account shared a screenshot of an anonymous submission via Deux Moi,which read: "One of the girl pop artists on Drake's new album is Ariana Grande."
Roddy Ricch
In July last year, Roddy Ricch reacted to his song with Drake being leaked online.
The Canadian rapper and the Compton star collaborated on a track titled "In The Cut".
During an IG Live session, Ricch expressed his frustration with the track being leaked, saying ""Man, n***as leaking the music and sh*t like that". He added "That sh*t crazy."
However, the song has not been released yet. Many fans think the completed version of the track will feature on Drake's new album.
Jessie Reyez
In March 2020, a collaboration between Drake and singer Jessie Reyez leaked online.
The song titled 'Zodiac Sign' quickly spread on Twitter, leaving many R&B fans excited.
While it's not far fetched as Drake and Jessie are both from Toronto, it is still uncertain that the song will appear on his album.
Who is collaborating with Drake for his 'Certified Lover Boy' album?
Noah Shebib
Producer Noah '40' Shebib, whom Drake has worked with previously, is contributing to the album.
In October 2020, Drake posted a photo of Noah in the studio, working on his new album.
Drizzy captioned the photo "@ovo40 I'm scared to hear these things you built," alongside a picture of Noah sitting at a mixing desk.
Charlie Puth
American singer/songwriter and record producer, Charlie Puth, has sparked rumours that he has involvement in the album process.
This came after Puth posted, then deleted a tweet, revealed the album release date.
On Monday (Jan 18) Charlie Puth tweeted "Drakes dropping on the 21st".
Many fans questioned whether he was trolling, or if he had inside information due to his potentially working on the album.
Did Drake collaborate with Nike?
Drake collaborated with Nike for his Certified Lover Boy merchandise line.
The Canadian rapper launched the apparel line a week after dropping his music video for his hit "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk.
In the music video, Drake teased a few items from the collection, leaving many fans excited to see what's coming.
In October 2020, Drake officially released the line via his website drakerelated.com.
The collection featured thirteen co-branded Drake x Nike pieces including hoodies, t-shirts, socks, a hat, and two bomber jackets.
Who is in Drake's 'Laugh Now Cry Later video?
Drake and Lil Durk's 'Laugh Now Cry Later' music video was the topic of conversation on social media when it dropped, due to the star studded visuals.
The music video begins with Drake taking over the Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.
Drake is then seen playing one-on-one basketball with NBA star Kevin Durant.
August 14, 2020
In another scene, Drake is seen playing football with Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Professional American footballer Marshawn Lynch also featured in the video.
Drake plays homage to LeBron James in the music video, when he is standing posed with his index finger up, wearing a cap.
Drake is the Chosen one 💫🔥 #LaughNowCryLater pic.twitter.com/e1RrAGm7Vt— DeQuan 🤯 (@hbk_lam) August 14, 2020
Watch Drake and Lil Durk's 'Laugh Now Cry Later' video below.