Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' Nike merch: release date, restock, sale & more

The rapper has collaborated with Nike to deliver his 'Certified Lover Boy' merchandise. Find out more about the 'CLB' merch here.

Gearing up to the release of his upcoming album, Drake released an official Certified Lover Boy merch collection with Nike.

While Drake's forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, will be released in January 2021, Drake and Nike dropped their highly-anticipated apparel collection.

The collaborative Nike collection, which was Drake had teased for months, was designed specifically to commemorate Drake's new album, Certified Lover Boy.

Find out more about Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' merch below.