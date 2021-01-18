Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' Nike merch: release date, restock, sale & more
18 January 2021, 17:32
The rapper has collaborated with Nike to deliver his 'Certified Lover Boy' merchandise. Find out more about the 'CLB' merch here.
Gearing up to the release of his upcoming album, Drake released an official Certified Lover Boy merch collection with Nike.
Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2020
While Drake's forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, will be released in January 2021, Drake and Nike dropped their highly-anticipated apparel collection.
The collaborative Nike collection, which was Drake had teased for months, was designed specifically to commemorate Drake's new album, Certified Lover Boy.
Find out more about Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' merch below.
-
What is the release date of Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' merch?
On Monday (Oct 26), two days after his 34th birthday, Drake revealed his upcoming album will be coming early 2021.
The merch reveal came a week after Drake dropped the visuals for "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk.
Sharing a polaroid snapshot from the music video, Drake wrote "Laugh Now Cry Later off my next studio album CERTIFIED LOVER BOY" on his Instagram post.
In the music video, the Lover Boy title is printed out on the back of Drake’s Nike jersey in one of the scenes.
At the end of the Dave Meyers-directed video, the initials “CLB” and a rose appear on the screen. Check it out below.
In August 2020, Drake took to his Instagram story to share an image of the Certified Lover Boy merch.
In the photo, Drake showed off the hat and socks, which was apart of the collection.
The rapper officially released the line via his website drakerelated.com back in October.
Stay tuned for future releases.
-
When is Drake's Certified Lover Boy merch being restocked?
While the Certified Lover Boy Nike Merch sold out shortly after the clothing was made available on his website, many fans were unable to get their hands on the items.
Drake and Nike have not revealed when the next restock is coming. However, fans suspect more merch will be made available when they album drops in January 2021.
-
Where is Drake's Certified Lover Boy merch up for sale?
The merch originally was released on drakerelated.com, in October, but sold out instantly.
Many fans were happy to see the items were affordable, with others being fairly cheap. A three-pack of socks went for $18, while the hoodie costs $75.
Some items are still available at external seller StockX, depending on your location.
-
What is in the Certified Lover Boy Nike Merch collection?
Drizzy’s collection with Nike, which is said to be “only the beginning” for their partnership, includes the love heart bomber jacket featured in the rappers ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ video.
Other items include a white cap with red lipstick on the brim, pairs of socks with hearts on them, a hoodie and a couple of t-shirts.
The collection features thirteen co-branded Drake x Nike pieces including hoodies, t-shirts, socks, a hat, and two bomber jackets.
Check out some items below.