Inside Drake’s ‘Push Ups’ lyrics & is the diss track real?

Drake sings along to Sade cover on holiday

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to Drake's 'Push Ups', his diss track that leaked online? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The rap scene has been beefing for the past few weeks, particularly Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar - with each rapper responding with a diss track.

Drake's diss track, titled 'Push Ups' emerged online and features some very pointed lyrics at his fellow musicians, and billboards have popped up over New York City reading: “Hip-hop is a competitive sport”.

So, what does Drake say in 'Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)' and is it a real song? Here's everything we know.

Drake's diss track has emerged online. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics for Drake's 'Push Ups'?

Here are the lyrics for Drake's diss track 'Push Ups' (via Genius).

[Intro]

(Whoo Kid)

Ayy

[Verse 1]

I could never be nobody number-one fan

Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand

You p*ssies can't get booked outside America for nan'

I'm out in Tokyo because I'm big in Japan

I'm the hit maker y'all depend on

Backstage, in my city, it was friend zone

You won't ever take no chain off of us

How the f*ck you big steppin' with a size seven men's on?

This the bark with the bite, n***a, what's up?

I know my picture on the wall when y'all cook up

Extortion, baby, whole career you been shook up

'Cause Top told you drop and give me fifty like some push-ups, huh

Your last one bricked, you really not on sh*t

They make excuses for you 'cause they hate to see me lit

Pull your contract 'cause we gotta see the split

The way you doin' splits, b*tch, your pants might rip

You better do that mother*ckin' show inside the bity

Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty

Then we need a verse for the Swifties

Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em fifty

Pipsqueak, pipe down

You ain't in no big three, SZA got you wiped down

Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down

Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now

And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down

I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now

Just to have this talk with your ass, I had to hike down

Big difference between Mike then and Mike now

What the f*ck is this, a 20-v-1, n***a?

What's a prince to a king? He a son, n***a

Get more love in the city that you from, n***a

Metro, shut your ho-ass up and make some drums, n***a

Yeah, I'm the 6ix god, I'm the frontrunner

Y'all n***a manager was Chubbs lil' blunt runner

Claim the 6ix and you boys ain't even come from it

And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it

Cash blowin' Abel bread, out here trickin' (Out here trickin')

Sh*t we do for b*tches he doin' for n***s (What the f*ck?)

Jets, whips, chains, wicked, wicked, wicked (Wicked, wicked)

Spend it like you tryna f*ck, boy, you trippin', boy, you trippin'

Drizzy Chip 'n Dale, probably got your b*tch Chanel

I just got 'em done, boy, don't make me have to chip a nail

Rolling Loud stage, y'all were turnt, that was slick as hell

Sh*t'll probably change if your BM start to kiss and tell

Hugs and kisses, man, don't tell me 'bout no switches

I'll be rockin' every f*ckin' chain I own next visit, ayy

I be with some bodyguards like Whitney

Top say drop, your little midget-a** better f*ckin'

[Chorus]

Ayy, better drop and give me fifty, ayy

Drop and give me fifty, drop and give me fifty, ayy

N***s really got me out here talkin' like I'm 50, ayy

N***s really got me out here rappin' what I'm livin'

[Verse 2]

I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky

Can't believe he jumpin' in, this n***a turnin' fifty

Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy

Spend that lil' check you got and stay up out my business

N***a, shoutout to the hooper that be bustin' out the griddy

We know why you mad, n***a, I ain't even trippin'

All that lil' heartbroken Twitter sh*t for b*tches

This for all the top dogs, drop and give me fifty, drop, drop

And that f*ckin' song y'all got did not start the beef with us

This sh*t been brewin' in a pot, now I'm heatin' up

I don't care what Cole think, that Dot sh*t was weak as f*ck

Champagne trippin', he is not f*ckin in' easin' up

N*gga calling Top to see if Top wanna piece it up

"Top, wanna piece it up? Top, wanna piece it up?"

Nah, p*ssy, now you on your own when you speakin' up

You done rolled deep to this, it's not f*ckin' deep enough

Beggin' Kai Cenat, boy, you not f*ckin' beatin' us

Numbers-wise, I'm out of here, you not f*ckin' creepin' up

Money-wise, I'm out of here, you not f*ckin' sneakin' up

Cornball, your show money merch money fee to us

I'ma let you n***s work it out because I seen enough

This ain't even everything I know, don't wake the demon up

This ain't even everything I know, don't wake the demon up

Drop and give me fifty, all you f*ck n***s teamin' up

[Interlude: DJ Akademiks]

What top five you smokin' on, Kendrick?

[Outro]

Hm, hm, yeah

Drop, drop, drop, drop

Drop a fifty bag for the mob in the spot

Drop a fifty bag, twenty-nine for the thot

Uh, I was really, really tryna keep it PG

Drake . Picture: Getty Images

Is Drake's song 'Push Ups' real or is it AI generated?

So far, Drake has not explicitly revealed if his diss track is real, however he has posted some pretty telling signs. He reposted a picture of Kill Bill to his story yesterday, which alludes to the lyrics legitimacy.

He also posted a meme video to his Instagram story of Metro Boomin edited into a scene from the movie Drumline, which references a lyric from Drake's diss 'Push Ups'.