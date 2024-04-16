Inside Drake’s ‘Push Ups’ lyrics & is the diss track real?
16 April 2024, 13:48
Drake sings along to Sade cover on holiday
What are the lyrics to Drake's 'Push Ups', his diss track that leaked online? Here's everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
The rap scene has been beefing for the past few weeks, particularly Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar - with each rapper responding with a diss track.
Drake's diss track, titled 'Push Ups' emerged online and features some very pointed lyrics at his fellow musicians, and billboards have popped up over New York City reading: “Hip-hop is a competitive sport”.
- Inside Drake’s surgery rumours amid ‘nose job’ speculation
- When is Drake dropping a diss track responding to Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin and Future?
- Drake and Kendrick Lamar both have ‘nuclear’ diss tracks at the ready amid J. Cole apology
So, what does Drake say in 'Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)' and is it a real song? Here's everything we know.
What are the lyrics for Drake's 'Push Ups'?
Here are the lyrics for Drake's diss track 'Push Ups' (via Genius).
[Intro]
(Whoo Kid)
Ayy
[Verse 1]
I could never be nobody number-one fan
Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand
You p*ssies can't get booked outside America for nan'
I'm out in Tokyo because I'm big in Japan
I'm the hit maker y'all depend on
Backstage, in my city, it was friend zone
You won't ever take no chain off of us
How the f*ck you big steppin' with a size seven men's on?
This the bark with the bite, n***a, what's up?
I know my picture on the wall when y'all cook up
Extortion, baby, whole career you been shook up
'Cause Top told you drop and give me fifty like some push-ups, huh
Your last one bricked, you really not on sh*t
They make excuses for you 'cause they hate to see me lit
Pull your contract 'cause we gotta see the split
The way you doin' splits, b*tch, your pants might rip
You better do that mother*ckin' show inside the bity
Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty
Then we need a verse for the Swifties
Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em fifty
Pipsqueak, pipe down
You ain't in no big three, SZA got you wiped down
Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down
Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now
And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down
I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now
Just to have this talk with your ass, I had to hike down
Big difference between Mike then and Mike now
What the f*ck is this, a 20-v-1, n***a?
What's a prince to a king? He a son, n***a
Get more love in the city that you from, n***a
Metro, shut your ho-ass up and make some drums, n***a
Yeah, I'm the 6ix god, I'm the frontrunner
Y'all n***a manager was Chubbs lil' blunt runner
Claim the 6ix and you boys ain't even come from it
And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it
Cash blowin' Abel bread, out here trickin' (Out here trickin')
Sh*t we do for b*tches he doin' for n***s (What the f*ck?)
Jets, whips, chains, wicked, wicked, wicked (Wicked, wicked)
Spend it like you tryna f*ck, boy, you trippin', boy, you trippin'
Drizzy Chip 'n Dale, probably got your b*tch Chanel
I just got 'em done, boy, don't make me have to chip a nail
Rolling Loud stage, y'all were turnt, that was slick as hell
Sh*t'll probably change if your BM start to kiss and tell
Hugs and kisses, man, don't tell me 'bout no switches
I'll be rockin' every f*ckin' chain I own next visit, ayy
I be with some bodyguards like Whitney
Top say drop, your little midget-a** better f*ckin'
[Chorus]
Ayy, better drop and give me fifty, ayy
Drop and give me fifty, drop and give me fifty, ayy
N***s really got me out here talkin' like I'm 50, ayy
N***s really got me out here rappin' what I'm livin'
[Verse 2]
I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky
Can't believe he jumpin' in, this n***a turnin' fifty
Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy
Spend that lil' check you got and stay up out my business
N***a, shoutout to the hooper that be bustin' out the griddy
We know why you mad, n***a, I ain't even trippin'
All that lil' heartbroken Twitter sh*t for b*tches
This for all the top dogs, drop and give me fifty, drop, drop
And that f*ckin' song y'all got did not start the beef with us
This sh*t been brewin' in a pot, now I'm heatin' up
I don't care what Cole think, that Dot sh*t was weak as f*ck
Champagne trippin', he is not f*ckin in' easin' up
N*gga calling Top to see if Top wanna piece it up
"Top, wanna piece it up? Top, wanna piece it up?"
Nah, p*ssy, now you on your own when you speakin' up
You done rolled deep to this, it's not f*ckin' deep enough
Beggin' Kai Cenat, boy, you not f*ckin' beatin' us
Numbers-wise, I'm out of here, you not f*ckin' creepin' up
Money-wise, I'm out of here, you not f*ckin' sneakin' up
Cornball, your show money merch money fee to us
I'ma let you n***s work it out because I seen enough
This ain't even everything I know, don't wake the demon up
This ain't even everything I know, don't wake the demon up
Drop and give me fifty, all you f*ck n***s teamin' up
[Interlude: DJ Akademiks]
What top five you smokin' on, Kendrick?
[Outro]
Hm, hm, yeah
Drop, drop, drop, drop
Drop a fifty bag for the mob in the spot
Drop a fifty bag, twenty-nine for the thot
Uh, I was really, really tryna keep it PG
Is Drake's song 'Push Ups' real or is it AI generated?
So far, Drake has not explicitly revealed if his diss track is real, however he has posted some pretty telling signs. He reposted a picture of Kill Bill to his story yesterday, which alludes to the lyrics legitimacy.
He also posted a meme video to his Instagram story of Metro Boomin edited into a scene from the movie Drumline, which references a lyric from Drake's diss 'Push Ups'.