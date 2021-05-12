Who is Sophie Brussaux? What we know about the mother of Drake's son Adonis

The mother of Drake's son Adonis is a woman named Sophie Brussaux, so what do we know about her?

After heavy speculation, Drake confirmed on his 2018 album Scorpion that he has a son; the revelation followed lengthy rumours after Pusha T first threw out the claim on his diss track 'The Story Of Adidon'.

Previously working under the stage name 'Rosee Divine', Sophie now works as an artist and painter. She was born on August 1, 1989, making her 31-years-old.

Sophie is now based in Toronto, where Drake's $100 million mega-mansion is located. Picture: Instagram@sophieknowsbetter

How did Drake and Sophie Brussaux meet?

Brussaux was first linked with the OVO hitmaker in January 2017 after the couple were photographed on a dinner date in Amsterdam while Drake was stopping over on his Boy Meets World Tour.

Months later, she claimed to have received texts from Drake asking her to get an abortion. At the time, a rep for Drake told TMZ, "If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child."

On 11th October 2017, Brussaux gave birth to the pair's son, Adonis, after posting images of her pregnant belly and baby shower on Instagram just weeks before.

Around the time the baby news broke, Brussaux appeared to block the use of the work 'Drake' on her Instagram comments after receiving hateful remarks from the rapper's fans.

Is Sophie Brussaux on Instagram and Twitter?

Sophie Brussaux can be found on Instagram @sophieknowsbetter, where she frequently shares photos of Adonis as well as images of her art. She also has a separate Instagram for her artwork, @sophieknowsart.

Over on Twitter, Sophie can be found @sophiebrussaux. Her bio reads, "Artiste peintre, Activist, co-founder & Chief Visionary Officer of @artshelpnet," while her location is set to Toronto, Ontario, the most populous city in Canada.

Has Sophie Brussaux had plastic surgery?

In July 2020, rumours surfaced online that Sophie had undergone a nose job. After Brussaux uploaded a photo of herself showing off her new blonde hair, fans spotted her nose looking slightly different.

"Did you get your nose done?" asked one user, while another added, "Look like her nose got done". Sophie is yet to respond to the rumours.

What did Pusha T say about Sophie Brussaux?

Sophie was referenced in Pusha's aforementioned track in the lyrics below.

"Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother /

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her /

A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap /

We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts /

You are hiding a child, let that boy come home /

Deadbeat motha****a, playin' border patrol, ooh /

Adonis is your son

And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real /

Love that baby, respect that girl /

Forget she's a pornstar, let her be your world"