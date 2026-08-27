Who is Sophie Brussaux? What we know about the mother of Drake's son Adonis

Who is Sophie Brussaux? What we know about the mother of Drake's son Adonis. Picture: Instagram

The mother of Drake's son Adonis is a woman named Sophie Brussaux, so what do we know about her?

Drake is known for his rapper superstar status, in which he raps about his personal life, including his relationships and son Adonis.

He revealed he was the father of Adonis in the 2018 album 'Scorpion' by rapping: "The kid is mine," and "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid."

The mother of Drake's son Adonis is a woman named Sophie Brussaux, so what do we know about her?

Here's everything you need to know including age, Instagram and job.

Sophie is now based in Toronto, where Drake's $100 million mega-mansion is located. Picture: Instagram@sophieknowsbetter

Who is Sophie Brussaux? Previously working under the stage name 'Rosee Divine', Sophie now works as an artist and painter. She was born on August 1, 1989, making her 36-years-old. Did Sophie Brussaux get a Tattoo of Drake? In October 2023, Sophie suprised fans by attending Drake's Toronto. In pictures shared by the artist on Instagram, she revealed a Drake tattoo on her forearm. The tattoo appears to be temporary, but amused fans after she was seen supporting Drizzy. Sophie and her pal got matching Drake tattoos. Picture: Instagram When was Sophie Brussaux and Drake's son born? Sophie gave birth to Adonis on October 11th 2017, and it is reported that the pair met in early 2017. It wasn't until June 2018 when Drake finally admitted that he was the father of her son. Drake does not have any more children known publicly. How did Drake and Sophie Brussaux meet? Brussaux was first linked with the OVO hitmaker in January 2017 after the couple were photographed on a dinner date in Amsterdam while Drake was stopping over on his Boy Meets World Tour. Months later, she claimed to have received texts from Drake asking her to get an abortion. At the time, a rep for Drake told TMZ, "If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child." On 11th October 2017, Brussaux gave birth to the pair's son, Adonis, after posting images of her pregnant belly and baby shower on Instagram just weeks before. Around the time the baby news broke, Brussaux appeared to block the use of the work 'Drake' on her Instagram comments after receiving hateful remarks from the rapper's fans. The pair have since fostered a healthy co-parenting dynamic, with them both bosing with Adonis at his recent 8th birthday party. Sophie Brussaux, an artist and former film star, is the mother of Drake's son, Adonis. Picture: Instagram Is Sophie Brussaux on Instagram and Twitter? Sophie Brussaux can be found on Instagram @sophieknowsbetter, where she frequently shares photos of Adonis as well as images of her art. She also has a separate Instagram for her artwork, @sophieknowsart. Over on Twitter, Sophie can be found @sophiebrussaux. Her bio reads, "Artiste peintre, Activist, co-founder & Chief Visionary Officer of @artshelpnet," while her location is set to Toronto, Ontario, the most populous city in Canada. Sophie Brussaux is Drake's baby mama. The pair welcomed their son Adonis Graham in 2017. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter Has Sophie Brussaux had plastic surgery? In July 2020, rumours surfaced online that Sophie had undergone a nose job. After Brussaux uploaded a photo of herself showing off her new blonde hair, fans spotted her nose looking slightly different. "Did you get your nose done?" asked one user, while another added, "Look like her nose got done". Sophie is yet to respond to the rumours. What did Pusha T say about Sophie Brussaux? Sophie was referenced in Pusha's aforementioned track in the lyrics below. "Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother /

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her /

A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap /

We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts /

You are hiding a child, let that boy come home /

Deadbeat motha****a, playin' border patrol, ooh /

Adonis is your son

And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real /

Love that baby, respect that girl /

Forget she's a p**nstar, let her be your world"