Drake shares Mother's Day tribute to baby mama Sophie Brussaux amid Kendrick Lamar beef

Drake shares Mother's Day tribute to baby mama Sophie Brussaux amid Kendrick Lamar beef. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

The rapper has shared a rare picture of his baby mama Sophie Brussaux and son Adonis in tribute of Mother's Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake has paid tribute to his baby mother Sophie Brussaux, who he shares son Adonis, 6, with in honour of Mothers Day.

Sunday 12th May marked Mothers Day in the US & Canada, and the Toronto native shared a gushing post for his ex-girlfriend Sophie Brussaux.

Drizzy's tribute comes as he is embroiled in rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, and has dealt with numerous trespassers at his Canadian home in the past week.

Drake has a son with artist Sophie Brussaux called Adonis. Picture: Getty

In a post to his Instagram story, the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper wished Sophie Brussaux, a french painter and model, a happy Mothers Day.

"Hey Mama, hope you are getting plenty love from our chose one," said the 37-year-old and accompanied the text with an adorable selfie of Brussaux and their son Adonis Graham.

Drake shares six-year-old Adonis with Brussaux after the rapper initially denied he had a child. However, in his 2018 album 'Scorpion' he set the record straight: "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid."

Drake shared a gushing tribute to Sophie Brussaux on his social media. Picture: Instagram

The rapper has been occupied over the past weeks by releasing diss tracks towards Kendrick Lamar as the pair have been caught up in a feud.

Kendrick and Drake have been firing shots at each other following Kendrick's initial diss in 'Like That', where he questioned the 'big 3' of rap.

Drake is currently on tour across the US and Canada as part of his 'It's All A Blur' performance dates.