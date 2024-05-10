Drake's house targeted by trespassers for second time amid shooting incident

Drake's Toronto home has been hit with a second trespasser just days after his security guard was shot in a drive-by incident.

Rapper Drake's Toronto mansion has been the target of another attempted break in after a man was arrested for trespass for the second time in two days.

The 'Rich Baby Daddy' musician's security guard was shot and left seriously injured earlier this week, with the incidents of trespassing happening just days after.

These incidents come amid the rapper's beef with Kendrick Lamar, which seemingly escalated over the past week with the pair releasing a series of diss tracks against each other.

Drake has so far stayed silent on the beef (besides a pointed remark at Travis Scott).
Per TMZ, police were called as a man was spotted trespassing on Drake's property on Thursday (9 May) afternoon.

Sources told the outlet that the man got into an altercation with security guards before police arrived, and he was taken to hospital.

This second incident of trespassing comes the same week after one of Drake's security guards was seriously injured following a drive-by shooting at the property.

A security guard was standing outside the massive wrought iron gates at the entrance to the rapper's mansion on The Bridle Path road north of downtown Toronto when suspects in a vehicle opened fire, police said.
There has not been an update on the security guard's condition since he was rushed to hospital after being shot.

These three incidents come amid Drake's highly-publicised beef with Kendrick Lamar over the past month, but there is no confirmation that this beef has been the catalyst for the crimes,

Although the Toronto police mentioned that they were aware of the feud, they said there wasn't currently any indication that the incidents were related.

