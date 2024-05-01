Drake reacts to 'Euphoria' diss track & teases response about Kendrick Lamar's wife

By Anna Suffolk

Drake has reacted to Kendrick Lamar's diss track called 'Euphoria' and has even hinted at a possible response about Whitney, his wife.

After Kendrick dropped his scathing diss track titled 'Euphoria' on April 30 aiming shots at Drake, the 'Rich Baby Daddy' has responded.

Some of Kendrick Lamar's bars included calling Drizzy a "master manipulator" and says he "hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress."

The rappers beef dates back to 2013, and Drake has since responded to Kendrick's latest diss about him, including teasing a response all about Kendrick's wife Whitney.

Drake has responded to Kendrick's diss. Picture: Getty

What did Drake respond to Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Euphoria' with?

Drake responded the same day Lamar uploaded his diss track to streaming services, and took to his Instagram stories to set the record straight.

He uploaded a clip from 10 Things I Hate About You where Julia Stiles’ character recites a poem listing off all of the things she hates about her crush even though she loves him.

The poem goes: “I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair / I hate the way you drive my car, I hate it when you stare / I hate your big dumb combat boots, and the way you read my mind / I hate you so much it makes me sick, it even makes me rhyme.”

This is in response to part of Kendrick's diss track which goes: “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct/ We hate the b*tches you f*ck, ’cause they confuse themself with real women.”

Drake posted a response to his Instagram story following Kendricks diss called Euphoria. Picture: Instagram

What did Drake say about Kendrick Lamar's wife Whitney?

Drake also teased that he is dropping a response to Euphoria, allegedly titled 'Hi Whitney', and communicated it was coming 'soon' through internet personality DJ Akademiks.

During his April 30 stream, Akademiks claimed to have to heard the response diss that Drizzy has made, referencing Whitney Alford, Kendrick Lamar's wife.

"I was super impressed by it," he told viewers during a livestream which was posted across social media.