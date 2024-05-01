Drake reacts to 'Euphoria' diss track & teases response about Kendrick Lamar's wife

1 May 2024, 13:45

Drake reacts to 'Euphoria' diss track & teases response about Kendrick Lamar's wife
Drake reacts to 'Euphoria' diss track & teases response about Kendrick Lamar's wife. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Drake has reacted to Kendrick Lamar's diss track called 'Euphoria' and has even hinted at a possible response about Whitney, his wife.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Kendrick dropped his scathing diss track titled 'Euphoria' on April 30 aiming shots at Drake, the 'Rich Baby Daddy' has responded.

Some of Kendrick Lamar's bars included calling Drizzy a "master manipulator" and says he "hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress."

The rappers beef dates back to 2013, and Drake has since responded to Kendrick's latest diss about him, including teasing a response all about Kendrick's wife Whitney.

Drake has responded to Kendrick's diss.
Drake has responded to Kendrick's diss. Picture: Getty

What did Drake respond to Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Euphoria' with?

Drake responded the same day Lamar uploaded his diss track to streaming services, and took to his Instagram stories to set the record straight.

He uploaded a clip from 10 Things I Hate About You where Julia Stiles’ character recites a poem listing off all of the things she hates about her crush even though she loves him.

The poem goes: “I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair / I hate the way you drive my car, I hate it when you stare / I hate your big dumb combat boots, and the way you read my mind / I hate you so much it makes me sick, it even makes me rhyme.”

This is in response to part of Kendrick's diss track which goes: “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct/ We hate the b*tches you f*ck, ’cause they confuse themself with real women.”

Drake posted a response to his Instagram story following Kendricks diss called Euphoria.
Drake posted a response to his Instagram story following Kendricks diss called Euphoria. Picture: Instagram

What did Drake say about Kendrick Lamar's wife Whitney?

Drake also teased that he is dropping a response to Euphoria, allegedly titled 'Hi Whitney', and communicated it was coming 'soon' through internet personality DJ Akademiks.

During his April 30 stream, Akademiks claimed to have to heard the response diss that Drizzy has made, referencing Whitney Alford, Kendrick Lamar's wife.

"I was super impressed by it," he told viewers during a livestream which was posted across social media.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar (R) and Whitney Alford at the 2016 GRAMMY Awards.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar (R) and Whitney Alford at the 2016 GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Inside Rihanna’s hair transformation over the years: From blonde and red to her natural colour

Inside Rihanna’s hair transformation over the years: From blonde and red to her natural colour
Inside Drake’s rap beef: Metro Boomin, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & Rick Ross feud explained

Inside Drake’s rap beef: Metro Boomin, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & Rick Ross feud explained

Inside the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' diss track to Drake

Inside the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' diss track to Drake

Is PARTYNEXTDOOR going on a UK tour in 2024?

Is PARTYNEXTDOOR going on a UK tour in 2024?

Trending

Inside Wizkid and Davido's feud: What's going on & their beef explained

Inside Wizkid and Davido's feud: What's going on & their beef explained

Who Is Ice Spice's Boyfriend? Her Mystery Man 'Confirmed' In New Relationship

Who Is Ice Spice's Boyfriend? Her Mystery Man 'Confirmed' In New Relationship

Ice Spice Dating History

Ice Spice dating history: From Drake & Caleb McLaughlin to Pete Davidson

Features

Ice Spice accused of 'cheating' on 'boyfriend' & producer Riot with Lil Tjay

Ice Spice accused of 'cheating' on 'boyfriend' & producer Riot with Lil Tjay

Love Island Winners Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan announce engagement

Love Island Winners Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan announce engagement

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working