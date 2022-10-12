Drake throws son Adonis a superhero-themed birthday party with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake has thrown his son Adonis the cutest birthday party as he turns five.

The bash was superhero themed, and they took to social media to share snippets of the day.

The 35-year-old rapper and model, 33, both shared Adonis celebrating turning five, which was held at a large arcade.

Drake and Sophie Brussaux threw Adonis a birthday party. Picture: Instagram

Drizzy shared multiple images of his son enjoying his party, including some where he is playing on arcade-style games and even meeting the superhero Spiderman.

He captioned his Instagram post "Happy 5th to my twin", with musicians DJ Khaled and Nicki Minaj wishing Adonis a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, baby mama Sophie Brussaux captioned her post: "Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux…5 ans déjà. I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be. We’ve done a great job @champagnepapi."

In one picture, Drake looked like a proud Dad as he filmed the party with his camcorder.

Drake and his camcorder have been inseparable recently, and was spotted watching a Jack Harlow concert with it in tow.

Drake and Brussaux co-parent despite no longer being romantically involved.

Adonis is now five years old. Picture: Instagram

The pair started dating around 2017 and a few months later the model fell pregnant with Drake's child.

Drake initially denied that he was a father, but revealed all a year later and rapped about his son on the album Scorpion.

"I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid / From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate / Until you staring at your seed, you could never relate", spoke the rapper as he revealed his son to the world.