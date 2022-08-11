Is Drake a billionaire? Rapper's astonishing net worth revealed

Drake is known for his smash hits, but how much money has he made?

Drake is one of the most recognisable rappers in the industry and in wider pop culture, thanks to his hits like 'God's Plan' and 'Massive'.

He is one of the richest rappers in the world, and his lavish lifestyle seems to confirm this.

Drizzy's friend and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj might have accidentally slipped that he is indeed a billionaire.

The pair have been friends for over a decade. Picture: Getty Images

In Nicki's recent Instagram stories, Minaj was onboard Drake's private jet and had a lot to say about Drake's wealth status.

"This is what happens when you got a rich - I'm sorry, a very rich, rich, rich, rich - Canadian friend... who is the only billionaire that I know that don't want people to know he a billionaire," Nicki alleges.

Nicki was onboard Drizzys infamous 'Air Drake' private jet after performing at OVO Festival in Toronto, where her and members of Young Money reunited for a one-off concert. Drake's jet is rumoured to be worth around $75 to $100 million.

Nicki shared her thoughts on Drake in her IG stories. Picture: Instagram

The 'Anaconda' rapper is rumoured to be worth $100 million in her music and other pursuits.

She is one of the most influential female artists in Hip-Hop, and has been nominated for a Grammy ten times.

Nicki catapulted her career in 2009 when Lil Wayne discovered her and signed her to Young Money.

Nicki Minaj seemed to further confirm Drake's wealthy status, after she liked a tweet which said "Shoutout to @drake for being a billionaire too, even though you ain't want no one to know", accompanied with multiple laughing face emojis.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drizzy is only estimated to be worth $250 million in 2022, however with Nicki's confirmation and recent album sales, it is likely to be a lot higher.

Nicki is set to release her new single 'Super Freaky Girl' this Friday (12 August), and will also be honoured at this year's VMA with the Video Vanguard award.

