Drake reveals the one thing he's looking for in a girlfriend

Drake got personal about his dating life in a conversation with Nicki Minaj and revealed what he is looking for in a woman.

Drake was questioned about his love life in a new interview with friend Nicki Minaj.

Speaking to her 'Queen Radio' feature on AMP, the Canadian rapper what he is looking for in a relationship.

Nicki Minaj did not hold back when asking her former Young Money bandmate questions about his private life.

Drake shocks fans with new face tattoo dedicated to his mother

The pair recently performed at OVO fest together. Picture: Instagram

When Nicki asked if he is currently dating anyone, he responded that he is currently single. "I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already," he told the rapper.

Drake credited Minaj for influencing the type of women that he dates, saying that "you obviously know you’ve shaped my taste in women at this point" he said. “They gotta have big something, right?”

Drizzy has now revealed that he is more interested in connecting with a woman beyond initial physical attraction nowadays.

Chris Brown addresses hypothetical ‘Verzuz’ battle with Drake

Drake and Nicki Minaj are good friends. Picture: Getty Images

"I think I've definitely evolved throughout the years, he revealed. "For me, I think I've definitely evolved in the sense of like, it's less about the chase and the pursuit from a physical perspective."

"I just don't want to be drained, I don't want to be out on a first date and not be stimulated."

"I found new territory… I need new things. It’s not just about clapping cheeks."

Is Drake a billionaire? Rapper's astonishing net worth revealed

The interview also saw the duo talk about Drake's future in music, where he is adamant that he has a long way ahead of him in the industry.

"I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I feel like, ‘OK, now I wanna try things.’ Even with the last album [Honestly, Nevermind] I just put out, it’s something I wanted to do to challenge myself."

He also teased new music despite releasing an album just months ago. "The things that I’m working on now, the feedback I keep getting is like, ‘Yo, it sounds so free-flowing. You sound like you’re having fun."