Drake shocks fans with new face tattoo dedicated to his mother

Drizzy's new ink comes days after he roasted his dad, Dennis Graham, for his tattoo of the rapper.

Drake has a new inking - this time it's on his face and dedicated to his mother, Sandra Graham, aka 'Sandra Gale'.

The rapper unveiled a new tattoo on his face this week, that consists of his mother's initials 'SG'.

His new inking is located above his left-eye, and pays homage to his mother in small black lettering.

Drizzy captioned the snap with 'Sandra Gale' with a heart emoji, and posted it in a series of images which included drinks, cars and memes.

Earlier in the week, Drizzy roasted his dad about a 'questionable' tattoo he has of his son on his shoulder.

"I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family", Drake captioned his Instagram post mocking his father's upper arm tattoo.

Drake getting inked. Picture: Instagram

The 35-year-old rapper has an estimated 35 tattoos, which range from portraits to now initials.

Drake has a close relationship to his mum, and frequently refers to her in his music and interviews.

The 'Massive' rapper now has a tattoo dedicated to both parents- he also has a tattoo of his father, which he got inked back in 2014.

