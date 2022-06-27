Chris Brown addresses hypothetical ‘Verzuz’ battle with Drake

The rapper said that Drake would be a 'formidable opponent' in the rap battle.

Chris Brown has said that Drake would be a "formidable opponent" in a hypothetical Verzuz scenario.

In a recent interview with YouTube series Drink Champs, the rapper was asked what his thoughts would be if he got the call that a 'one-on-one' with Drake had been arranged.

Chris Brown on 'Drink Champs'. Picture: YouTube / REVOLT

Verzuz is an American webcast series created by record producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, with artists such as Ludacris, 2 Chainz, DMX and Alicia Keys taking part.

Brown responded to the question by saying “I mean, you know what? That would be a formidable champ. … But you gotta think, when we go back to genres, you know what the consensus was? ’Nah, they don’t do the same music.’”

Chris Brown and Drake in 2019. Picture: Instagram

Breezy also responded to the question by saying that he sings "95 per cent" of his songs, whereas Drake is "rapping all the time."

Brown confirmed that he had listened to Drake's latest album, Honestly, Nevermind and specifically said that 'Jimmy Cooks' ft. 21 Savage was particularly "fire."

Breezy performing this month. Picture: Getty Images

Earlier in the interview, the prospect of competing against Usher in another hypothetical Verzuz scenario was brought up.

"They want me and Usher to do it,” he said. “It only makes sense but it’s gotta make more sense. I would want to celebrate him and his life just as much as celebrating my stuff. … I can’t act like he ain’t a pioneer, as well.”