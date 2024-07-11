Who are Chris Brown's parents Clinton Brown and Joyce Hawkins? All about his mother and father

Who are Chris Brown's parents Clinton Brown and Joyce Hawkins? All about his mother and father. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

After Chris Brown shared a rare picture of him and his father Clinton Brown, fans have been wondering who his parents are and what his relationship to them is like.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Brown is a worldwide sensation as an R&B singer, who has been in the public eye since 2005 with the release of his debut album, and his parents Joyce Hawkins and Clinton Brown have been by his side through it all.

The 35-year-old was born in Virginia and has one sister, Lytrell Bundy, who works in the medical profession. Fans have been curious about Chris Brown's mum and dad after his mother Joyce shared a picture of Chris Brown and Clinton at a recent 11:11 tour stop.

So, who are Chris Brown's parents and what jobs do they have? Here is everything you need to know about Breezy's family.

Singer-songwriter Chris Brown (R), mother Joyce Hawkins, and daughter Royalty Brown pictured in 2017. Picture: Getty

Who is Chris Brown's father Clinton Brown?

Clinton Brown is Breezy's dad, and has been a huge supporter in his son's career since the very start.

“As a father, I couldn’t be more proud,” Clinton told PEOPLE in 2009 of his only son. “He’s the light of my life.”

Clinton worked as a correctional officer at a local prison, and also worked at a petrol station which is what led Chris to being discovered at the age of 13.

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York. Picture: Getty

“His father worked at the gas station,” Joyce recalled in Welcome to My Life. “There was a guy that came by and said he was looking for some talent, and his father said, ‘Well, my son sings.’ ”

Chris Brown's mother Joyce shared a rare picture Clinton and Chris Brown in July 2024 backstage at one of his concert shows.

"THIS MAKES ME SMILE!! LOVE TO SEE YALL TOGETHER!!" she captioned the post, with fans taking to the comment section to praise the duo.

Who is Chris Brown's mother Joyce Hawkins?

Joyce Hawkins is Chris Brown's mother, who has a huge social media presence, where she shares lots of pictures supporting her son.

She used to run a nursery, but now owns her own business and accompanies her son to many of his concert shows.

Joyce and Clinton divorced when Chris Brown was 7-years-old, but continue to co-parent their two children.