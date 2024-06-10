Chris Brown reacts after fan ‘called off their engagement’ to attend his concert

Chris Brown reacts after fan ‘called off their engagement’ to attend his concert. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Chris Brown is on his 11:11 concert tour, and has hilariously reacted when a fan revealed they called off their engagement to see the singer live.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Brown has started his 11:11 Concert Tour in the United States after performing for the UK & Europe in 2023, and he has not disappointed with his tour antics.

The singer had some crazy moments on tour in the UK & Europe, including when he threw a fans phone into the crowd during a lap dance, and another whose boyfriend allegedly split with his girlfriend after she had a sensual lap dance with Breezy.

Chris Brown promotes tour

The US leg is no different, after Chris Brown has now reacted after a fan revealed she called off her engagement to see his show in Chicago.

Chris Brown is on the US leg of his 11:11 tour. Picture: Getty

During his concert, Chris Brown started to read some fans signs that they had taken to the show in Chicago where one read: "I called off my engagement to come see you."

The crowd could be heard reacting in shrieks to the sign.

“That’s crazy,” the artist responded before adding, “I love you, though. I appreciate it.”

Chris Brown is on tour all summer. Picture: Getty

A video of the incident was posted to popular Instagram page The Neighborhood Talk, and fans were obsessed with the interaction.

A top comment read: "Calling off your engagement to see Chris Brown is wild work!! but sis did get a shout out."

Another quipped: "Let me make my damn sign!!!!!" as another said, "U can always get another fiancee...u may never have another Breezy moment."

A fan had some strong opinions on Breezy's reaction. Picture: Instagram

Chris Brown is currently on tour across the US alongside Maeta, Ayra Starr and Muni Long from June to August 2024.

Breezy's setlist for his US summer tour is hefty, and he performs around 45 songs from his expansive back catalogue as well as his 11:11 album.

As for surprise songs, he does a section towards the end of his show where he lets fans pick three of their favourite songs to perform. This changes at every performance, but at his first show in Detroit, MI, he sung Poppin', Ain't No Way (You Won't Love Me)and Strip.