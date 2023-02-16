Chris Brown fans react after man PROPOSES to girlfriend mid-concert

A video has gone viral after a fan was proposed to at Breezy's gig.

A fan has been proposed to at a Chris Brown concert, prompting other fans to react at the location of the event.

A user under the name fernandasantosp99 shared a TikTok where her now fiancé proposed at Breezy's Dublin show.

The video has now circulated on Twitter, and fans have reacted over the choice of his concert as a way of proposal.

Chris Brown reveals why he won't ever perform at the Super Bowl

Chris Brown is currently touring across the UK and Europe. Picture: Getty

In the video, the woman appeared to be visibly emotional as her boyfriend got down on one knee as she was surrounded by attendees.

"AWW... BEST way to propose", one fan quote tweeted the video.

However, other fans were confused at the choice of location to propose with another saying, "Congrats lol but that ain’t the time," alongside a string of crying face emojis.

Chris Brown fans convinced he KISSED fan on stage during Dublin show

The video has since racked up over 11,000 views of the proposal, as Breezy performed his hits on stage at the concert in Dublin, Ireland.

He is currently touring the UK and Europe, and has also hit headlines after appearing to kiss a fan during his infamous 'Take You Down' performance.

The now-engaged couple have not spoken publicly about their TikTok following the proposal.