Chris Brown throws fan's phone into crowd during lap dance

2 March 2023, 11:19

Breezy threw a fan's phone into the crowd during his infamous 'Take You Down' dance on tour.

Chris Brown has been recorded throwing a fan's phone into the crowd during his 'Take You Down' performance at his concert shows.

The video of him throwing the woman's phone has since gone viral on TikTok, and has prompted a strong reaction from fans.

The incident happened during a Berlin show of his 'Under The Influence Tour', that is currently ongoing throughout the UK and Europe.

Breezy has taken his Under The Influencer tour to the UK and Europe.
Breezy has taken his Under The Influencer tour to the UK and Europe.

Breezy was filmed singing his hit 'Take You Down', where he brings a woman to the stage and dances seductively around her.

The woman at the Berlin date was seen to be on her phone during her time on stage, texting and taking pictures of her experience.

Brown was filmed looking agitated during the performance, and threw the phone into the crowd at the end of the song.

Chris Brown threw the fan's phone into the audience.
Chris Brown threw the fan's phone into the audience.

The woman on stage looked annoyed at Breezy's actions, but her full reaction wasn't caught as the lights went down at the end of the song.

This video has since gone viral on social media, with fans both supporting Brown and the 'Take You Down' girl.

"That’s what she gets, why can’t folks live in the damn moment", one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another responded: "Just enjoy that once in a lifetime experience" of being Breezy's 'Take You Down' girl.

However, others were less content with Breezy's actions with one saying "he didn't need to throw the damn phone", as another said, "lol this makes me want to back my phone up."

Meanwhile, Breezy's 'Take You Down' performance at his shows has got people talking - in a performance in Dublin, the singer appeared to kiss the girl on stage.

