Chlöe & Chris Brown 'How Does It Feel' lyrics meaning revealed

Here's a breakdown behind the lyrics of Chlöe & Chris Brown's latest track 'How Does It Feel'.

Chlöe & Chris Brown have teamed up and released a track called 'How Does It Feel', giving old R&B vibes with a modern twist.

The song is the seventh track on Chloe's album 'In Pieces' in her first endeavour away from the duo Chloe X Halle.

Here's a breakdown behind some of the lyrics from this latest hit from the R&B singers.

Got one shot to do what it takes (Got) / Got no time for no mistakes (Mistakes)

In this verse from Breezy, he is reinforcing that the girl has one chance to mess up, and he has not got the time for mistakes to be made in the relationship.

His ad-libs further cement his plan to not give any second chances out.

Gave you the key where my heart beat

In Chloe's verse, she is describing her heartbreak after letting her emotions and admiration for someone to be so open.

See the full lyrics for 'How Does It Feel' below:

I gave you more than you wanted

I gave you more than you needed

So tell me, how does it feel

To lose the one you believe in?



I made you drop it on a Tuesday (Drop)

I had the popcorn poppin', we made a movie (Pop)

So many feelings involved, the way you do me (Do)

Tell me, you ready or not? This ain't The Fugees (Fu')

Got one shot to do what it takes (Got)

Got no time for no mistakes (Mistakes)

I save a lot, 'cause I'm empty (Girl)

It shouldn't hurt me, but I let it



Every time you text me

And by the time I reply, it's too late

No, I feel a way, way, yeah (Oh)

And I gave you more



I gave you more than you wanted

I gave you more than you needed

So tell me, how does it feel

To lose the one you believe in?



Yeah, see that's the thing about trust

It's never been about us

'Cause we were doin' too much

We threw the racks out at Follies

Gave you the key where my heart beat

You didn't say it but you said it

It shouldn't have hurt me but I let it



Every time we're alone now

I feel like pain's all of the same

Now I feel a way, oh-woah, oh-oh

Every time you text me

By the time I reply, it's too late

Something's gettin' in the way

And I gave you more



I gave you more than you wanted (I gave you more than what you wanted, babe)

I gave you more than you needed (Alright)

So tell me, how does it feel (How does it feel, baby?)

To lose the one you believe in?



Pom-pom-pom, pom, pom-pom, pom-pom-pom

Pom-pom-pom, pom, pom-pom, pom-pom-pom

Pom-pom-pom, pom, pom-pom, pom-pom-pom