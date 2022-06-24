Chris Brown 'Till The Wheels Fall Off' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track "Till the Wheels Fall Off' from Chris Brown's new album 'Breezy'.

"Till the Wheels Fall Off" is the first track on the tracklist from R&B maestro Chris Brown's latest album, Breezy.

The album, which was released today, features artists such as Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Wizkid and Lil Wayne.

The new project comes after the releases of Indigo (2019) and Royalty (2015) and includes 24 tracks.

Chris Brown in concert. Picture: Getty Images

"Till the Wheels Fall Off" features both Lil Durk and Capella Grey.

The five-minute track is the second time Brown has collaborated with Capella Grey after October 2021’s "Gyalis (Remix)."

Brown has collaborated with Lil Durk three times, in 2015 and 2021.

Chris Brown raps about his come up to fame, his hardships with love and life, and his children.

Chris Brown at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty Images

Here's what some of the lyrics of "Till The Wheels Fall Off" really mean.

Free Wunna And Slime / Fighting For Our Lives While / They Get Paid Up Out Confinement.

These lyrics are referencing Gunna and Young Thug, who often call themselves 'Wunna' and 'Slime'. Brown is siding with these rappers, and calls for them to be 'freed'.

In May 2022, Young Thug was arrested on gang-related charges, and days later, Gunna turned himself in.

I'm a livin' legend / I'ma say it 'til it's time to go

Brown here is referring to himself here as a 'legend'. This comes after fans have been comparing Breezy to Michael Jackson, which he shut down this week.

He may also be referencing his hard work put in as an artist, as his new, highly-anticipated album is his 10th.

Mama worked a nine-to-five / she left me five Lunchables (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

This is a lyric in Lil Durk's verse, where he is referencing his upbringing. Durk, real name Durk Banks, grew up with a great deal of responsibility, and broke through in the rap scene through social media channels like MySpace and YouTube.

Check out the lyrics for "Till The Wheels Fall Off" here:

[Pre-Chorus: Chris Brown]

Summertime But It Feels Cold

Sun's Out, It Ain't Shining Low

I'm Just Tryna Make It Through The Day

Ain't Thinking About Tomorrow

As I Lay Me Down To Sleep

I Pray To Lord My Soul To Keep

'Cause There's Darkness All Around Me

[Chorus: Chris Brown]

Told My Brother We Gone Slide (Oh! Yeah!)

We Gone Ride

'Til The Wheels Fall Off, We Gone Ride (Oh! Woah!)

'Til The Wheels Fall Off, We Gone Ride (Oh!)

'Til The Wheels Fall Off, We Gone—

[Verse 1: Chris Brown]

Ride And We Gone Slide (Woo)

Free Wunna And Slime

Fighting For Our Lives While

They Get Paid Up Out Confinement (Woo)

They Don't Like The Fact

I Went From Honda To A 'Rari (Nah)

Bust Down To A Plain Jane

Hate The Sh!t You Can't Change (Skrrt)

Tryna Be A Winner

But I'll Still Be Feeling Lost In It (Woo)

Trying Not To Sin But That Sh!t Hard

When N!ggas Crossing Me (Wow)

Holding Back Tears, Tryna Write Me Off (Woo)

B!tch, You Don't Know How To Love

Guess Your Heartbeat Off, Yeah!

I Been Going Crazy, Tryna Save Me

Ain't No Antidote (Woah!)

I Would Say Your Name But I Ain't Saying

That Sh!t Anymore (Woah!)

Drowning Out The Pain Is Just A Feeling

You Won't Ever Know

I'm A Living Legend

I'ma Say It 'til It's Time To Go

I Done Put In Heavy Work

My Children Won't Ever Hurt (Woo)

Riding For My People

Until Heaven Make Another Earth (Brrah)

Shot My N!gga Bobby Five Times

I Was Hella Hurt (Oh! Woah!)

Caught Up In Some Politics

Now We On Some Wilding Sh!t (Yeah!)

I Just Wanna See My N!ggas

On Without The Candle Lit (Yeah!)

Most My N!ggas Learn How To Get Money

But Can't Manage It (Oh!)

Couple Of My B!tches Say The Word

And I'm a Handle It (Woo)

If My Heart Break, No Compensation For The Damages

Never Thought That I Could Feel So Low

All That Sh!t I Did For N!ggas And They Still So Cold

And Why That B!tch I Really Love Won't Accept My Loving?

I'm Grown And I Still Don't Know (Oh! Oh! Oh)

[Pre-Chorus: Chris Brown]

Summertime But It Feels Cold (Feels Cold)

Sun's Out, It Ain't Shining Low (Oh! Oh! Oh)

I'm Just Tryna Make It Through The Day

(Make It Through The Day)

Ain't Thinking About Tomorrow (No)

As I Lay Me Down To Sleep (Sleep)

I Pray To Lord My Soul To Keep (Soul To Keep)

'Cause There's Darkness All Around Me

[Chorus: Chris Brown, Lil Durk]

Told My Brother We Gone Slide

We Gone Ride

'Til The Wheels Fall Off, We Gone Ride (Woah! Yeah!)

(Yeah! We Gone Ride, We Gone Ride, We Gone Ride)

'Til The Wheels Fall Off, We Gone Ride (Oh! Oh!)

(We Gone Ride, We Gone Ride)

'Til The Wheels Fall Off, We Gone—

[Verse 2: Lil Durk]

I Done Got It Out The Mud

That Sh!t Was Uncomfortable (Uncomfortable)

Mama Worked A Nine-To-Five

She Left Me Five Lunchables (Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!)

All Them Guns Your A$$ Be Posting

N!gga Still Touchable (Touch)

Had The Police Shoot Out The Bucket

Just To Find The Matching Shoe (Yeah! Yeah!)

All The Hoop N!ggas Wanna Rap

And All The Rap N!ggas Wanna Hoop (Mm-hmm!)

How You Get More Time For Drugs

Like You The N!gga Who Doing The Shooting? (Oh!)

Brother Died, They Ain't Wanna Post

'Cause They Do The Most At Them Computers (Oh!)

They Like, "How You Ain't GD

And Your Daddy Was Under Larry Hoover?" (Woah! Woah!)

I Be Wanting To Trip And Grab The Whip

But Then I'll Slide On Them (Slide On Them)

You Know I'm Into It

Stop Going Live And Stealing My Vibe Off (Vibe Off)

I Done Wrote To Jails, When I Was On The Floor Like

"Take Some Time Off" (Yeah! Yeah!)

He Said "no" 'Cause I Kept Smiling In My Mugshot

(Yeah! Yeah!)

We On Everybody A$$

All The Shorties Who Real

Who Wanna Slide, Turn Them Droughts? (Skrrt)

I Don't Care Where We At

We Can Have A Shootout In Calabasas (Brrt)

I'm Riding With The Culture

I Hate What They Tryna Do To Travis Scott (Straight Up)

My Auntie Gone Off The Scotch

See A N!gga I Called My Brother

He Was In The Trenches Moving My Watch (Yeah! Yeah!)

And I Told You, "Ain't No Drought,"

You Think You The Only N!gga That Got Wok? (Nah)

And I Told You, "Ain't No Clout,"

N!gga, You The Only N!gga That Walk

[Chorus: Chris Brown]

Told My Brother We Gone Slide

We Gone Ride

'Til The Wheels Fall Off, We Gone Ride (Oh!)

'Til The Wheels Fall Off, We Gone Ride (Oh!)

'Til The Wheels Fall Off, We Gone—

[Verse 3: Capella Grey]

We Always Scared To Watch What We Do (We Do)

Same Gang-Gang With Me Since Robings Intrude (Huh?)

Left A N!gga, We Ain't Hard To Find (Huh?)

We Been Outside Posted On The Stoop, Uhh!

That's How When Our Business Blow

What Am I Doing Pon The Internet?

Posting For The Opps To Watch

Nah, We're Not Into That

They Know What It Is, Them Silly, They Don't Try

Fine By Me, You Spilling, We Gone Slide (Oh)

Spliffs In The Hallway (Oh)

Rolling With My Day-Ones (Oh)

Catch You On An Off-Day (Oh)

We Gone Fu*king Fear Ones

Down Too Long, Can't Lie

Now We're Way Too Fly To Cry, Yeah!

[Pre-Chorus: Chris Brown]

Summertime But It Feels Cold

Sun's Out, It Ain't Shining Low

I'm Just Tryna Make It Through The Day

Ain't Thinking About Tomorrow

As I Lay Me Down To Sleep

I Pray To Lord My Soul To Keep

'Cause There's Darkness All Around Me

[Chorus: Chris Brown]

Told My Brother We Gone Slide

We Gone Ride

'Til The Wheels Fall Off, We Gone Ride (Oh!)

'Til The Wheels Fall Off, We Gone Ride (Oh!)



Breezy is out now and available on all music platforms.

