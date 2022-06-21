Chris Brown shuts down fan comparisons to Michael Jackson

Breezy dismissed the long-standing debate in a recent interview

Chris Brown has shut down comparisons between him and music legend Michael Jackson in a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighbourhood podcast.

There is a long-standing debate on the internet with Breezy fans about whether he should be compared to the late king of pop.

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown dancing as Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

He put the debate to rest and declared that “it’s cap” that these comparisons exist.

Breezy told Big Boy that he would not be “breathing if that man did not exist. He’s light years ahead”.

Fans have been comparing Chris Brown to Michael Jackson for a long time – from performing, stage presences and discography.

In the Big Boy’s interview, Brown jokes that he has shrines dedicated to MJ in his house, and that he looks up to him for wisdom and advice.

Michael Jackson and Chris Brown keep getting compared to by fans. Picture: Getty Images

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

He is defiant to “shake his legs until he can” on stage, and also teased his upcoming tour with Lil Baby on the podcast.

Brown said he deals with the pressure of such comparisons by “staying the hell up out of it” and focuses on making music for his fans.

Fans have been comparing Chris Brown to Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

Chris Brown said during his interview with Big Boy that the Michael Jackson comparison is cap and ridiculous so y’all can stop that now — Brentyn Price (@Br3ntynnnn) June 21, 2022

QUIZ: How well do you know Chris Brown?

Breezy’s long-awaited new album Breezy drops on 24th June, featuring guest appearances from Yung Bleu, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, Blxst, Anderson .Paak, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, and Est Gee.

It will be his 10th studio album and features 23 new tracks.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA