Chris Brown new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Breezy has announced that he is releasing an album in 2020. After the success of his 2019 album 'Indigo', Chris Brown's fans are excited to see what he has in store for the new year.

Chris Brown has teased that he is releasing a new album in 2020 and we are totally here for it ! Breezy never fails to offer his unique sound with each album and consistently grace our ears with his amazing music.

After Chris Brown released his second double album 'Indigo' this year, as a follow up from his eighth album Heartbreak on a Full Moon (2017).

The singers 2019 album 'Indigo' spawned hit singles such as "Undecided", "Back to Love", "Wobble Up", featuring Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy, "No Guidance", featuring Drake, "Heat", featuring Gunna and "Don't Check on Me", featuring Justin Bieber and Ink. Indigo is Breezy's third US number-one album and first in seven years, since releasing Fortune in 2012.

Here's everything we know about Chris Brown's new album

When is Chris Brown's album being released ?

On Sunday (Dec 22) Chris Brown took to Instagram stories to surprise fans with a special message. The 30-year-old singer wrote "2020, what do you think my 10th album is going to be called ? 🤔".

While many fans guessed the album would be called "Aeko"; after the name of his newborn son, others were celebrating that there is going to be an album in 2020.

Chris Brown teased a 2020 album to his fans on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

What is Chris Brown's album called ?

Chris Brown has not confirmed what the title of his 2020 album will be called. However, the "Undecided" singer let his fans guess what they think it would be called, after promoting them on Instagram.

One fan wrote "Aeko's Royalty", named after his newborn son and 5 year-old daughter. Other fans assumed the title will have something to do with the album being his tenth studio album. An Instagram user guessed it may be called "ChrisTEN" or "C10".

What is the tracklist for Chris Brown's new album ?

The tracklist is still to be released for Chris Brown's 2020 album.

Who is featuring on Chris Brown's new album ?

Chris Brown has yet bro announce the features on his upcoming 2020 album.

What songs are on Chris Brown's 2020 album ?

While Chris Brown has announced that there will be an album coming in 2020, he has not released any titles of songs that will be featured on it.

This article will be updated as new information on the album is released.