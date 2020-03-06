Fresh Island 2020: Burna Boy and Fivio Foreign join Wizkid & more on line up

Fresh Island 2020 announce Burna Boy and Fivio Foreign. Picture: Getty

Croatia's Fresh Island had already announced huge acts set to perform including D-Block Europe and Wizkid.

Croatia’s Fresh Island, rebranded as Fresh Island Week, has announced some brand new names on the line up for its anticipated 2020 edition, with Burna Boy and Fivio Foreign set to perform huge live shows during the festival.

The 'African Giant' and New York Drill star join DaBaby, Wizkid, D-Block Europe and Capital XTRA's very own DJ Semtex and Tim Westwood who are already set to smash live sets actoss 6 days of sun, beach and vibes on the idyllic Adriatic shores.

Labelled Europe's biggest and most popular urban beach festival, Fresh Island heads back to Croatia's Zrće Beach on 4th-9th July 2020 for an amazing, non-stop, week-long celebration of all things Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats and more.

Fivio Foreign will be performing a special tribute to late rapper Pop Smoke, who was tragically killed earlier this year, whilst Burna Boy will be bringing his biggest and best hits to the Fresh Island stage one year after an epic surprise set during the 2019 festival.

Bringing high-energy performances from artists across the globe, as well as offering a variety of exciting activities from bungee jumps to water skiing all on one beach, Fresh Island continues to grow year on year and we can't wait for it!

Check out the full line up of artists and make sure you grab your tickets ASAP!

Fresh Island 2020 Line Up

Burna Boy

Wizkid

DaBaby

D-Block Europe

Fivio Foreign

Tim Westwood

DJ Semtex

