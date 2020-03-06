Fresh Island 2020: Burna Boy and Fivio Foreign join Wizkid & more on line up

6 March 2020, 14:26

Fresh Island 2020 announce Burna Boy and Fivio Foreign
Fresh Island 2020 announce Burna Boy and Fivio Foreign. Picture: Getty

Croatia's Fresh Island had already announced huge acts set to perform including D-Block Europe and Wizkid.

Croatia’s Fresh Island, rebranded as Fresh Island Week, has announced some brand new names on the line up for its anticipated 2020 edition, with Burna Boy and Fivio Foreign set to perform huge live shows during the festival.

The 'African Giant' and New York Drill star join DaBaby, Wizkid, D-Block Europe and Capital XTRA's very own DJ Semtex and Tim Westwood who are already set to smash live sets actoss 6 days of sun, beach and vibes on the idyllic Adriatic shores.

Labelled Europe's biggest and most popular urban beach festival, Fresh Island heads back to Croatia's Zrće Beach on 4th-9th July 2020 for an amazing, non-stop, week-long celebration of all things Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats and more.

Fivio Foreign will be performing a special tribute to late rapper Pop Smoke, who was tragically killed earlier this year, whilst Burna Boy will be bringing his biggest and best hits to the Fresh Island stage one year after an epic surprise set during the 2019 festival.

Bringing high-energy performances from artists across the globe, as well as offering a variety of exciting activities from bungee jumps to water skiing all on one beach, Fresh Island continues to grow year on year and we can't wait for it!

Check out the full line up of artists and make sure you grab your tickets ASAP!

Fresh Island 2020 Line Up

Burna Boy
Wizkid
DaBaby
D-Block Europe
Fivio Foreign
Tim Westwood
DJ Semtex

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Tours & Live Dates

See more Latest Tours & Live Dates

The Weeknd has announced his 'The After Hours Tour'.

The Weeknd 'The After Hours Tour' UK 2020: tickets, dates, venues & more

The Weeknd

Post Malone is set to headline British Summer Time at Hyde Park 2020 in July.

Post Malone at BST Hyde Park 2020: tickets, presale, London festival date & more

South West Four Festival is back in full-swing this 2020 !

South West Four Festival 2020: Tickets on sale now

Get your tickets to VidCon UK 2020!

VidCon London 2020: tickets, date, venue, line-up and more

Trending

XXXTentacion's friend DJ Scheme talks on Drake copying XXXTentacion's flow

XXXTentacion's friend addresses claims Drake stole late rapper's flow

Drake

Drake has been exposed for trying to date two women at the same time

Drake 'exposed' for trying to date Melyssa Ford & Toccara Jones at the same time

Drake

Khloe dropped some laughing emojis on Tristan's latest snap.

Khloe Kardashian posts cheeky reaction to Tristan Thompson's topless workout photo
Meek Mill responds to claims he liked a post aimed at Kenneth Petty after his arrest

Meek Mill claps back at claims he "liked a post" about Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s arrest
Chyna claims Rob's mental health is affecting his ability to care for Dream, 3.

Rob Kardashian responds after ex Blac Chyna claims he's "suicidal" and "won't leave the house"
Stormzy wins 'Hip Hop or R&B' award at The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards 2020: Stormzy wins 'Best Hip Hop or R&B Award'