Wizkid dating history: from Tiwa Savage to Tems

Who is Wizkid dating? Is he single? Is he married? Who are his ex-girlfriends?

Wizkid is definitely a ladies man! Since going global, his love life has been the topic of conversation with him being linked with the likes of Tiwa Savage, Tems and more.

So we put together a comprehensive list of Wizkid's ex's and rumoured girlfriends.

Tems View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby) Tems and Wizkid have had fans speculating that the two are romantically involved every since appearing on his track 'Essence' together. During several performances onstage, the two have been seen getting very close, dancing and hugging on each other. During his sold out show at the O2 in London, he was seen putting his arm around her bum area in an attempt to lift her up which caused havoc online amongst fans who felt that Wizkid was being inappropriate. Wizkid and Tems performing at the O2 Arena. Picture: Getty She later responded to the dating speculations by saying: "Wizkid is like a brother to me me and I look up to him". Tems – whose real name is Temilade Openiyi – is reportedly single. Tems about Wizkid bye🥺 pic.twitter.com/aUOj6sTJsk — Annette (@issannette) December 2, 2021

Tiwa Savage View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage) Tiwa Savage and Wizkid have been romantically involved for sometime. When the Nigerian singer songwriter – whose real name is Tiwatope Savage – starred in his music video for Fever back in 2018, fans started speculating that the two were seeing each other. After being criticised for the the age gap, Tiwa attempted to debunk the rumours of a romance by speaking on Wizkid in a radio interview with beat 99.9FM, where she explained: "We are friends, very good friends. There are few benefits; we do shows together, we do music together, we make money together". During an interview with beat 99.9FM, Tiwa explained her relationship with Wizkid saying: "We are friends, very good friends. There are few benefits; we do shows together, we do music together, we make money together". “I heard all sorts of stories about Wizkid and me, but I chose to ignore them. At a point, people said I was dating Humblesmith; later they mentioned another (artiste)" she continued. “How long will I continue to debunk these rumours? I have been in the music industry for quite a while and I have grown a thick skin, so certain rumours or insinuations don’t get to me again,” she said. WizKid and Tiwa Savage Performs At The O2 Arena, London. Picture: Getty

Sophie Rammal View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Rammal (@sophiealakija) During the early days of Wizkid's career, Sophie Rammal was his girlfriend, featuring in the music video for his first single "Holla At Your Boy". According to reports, their relationship took a tumble when his career started to take off. After reaching international status, Wizkid broke up with Sophie. She later went onto marry a Nigerian billionaire.

Victoria Kimani View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA KIMANI 🦓💨 (@victoriakimani) Dating rumours between Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani and Wizkid started after the two were first caught kissing in a car in Nigeria. They were then caught making out again at the Skyluxx Westland Hotel in Kenya in 2014.