Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic 'Skate' lyrics meaning explained
30 July 2021, 13:30
What are the lyrics to Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic's song 'Skate'? What do they mean?
Silk Sonic, the collaborative project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released a new single titled ‘Skate’.
'Skate' is the second single to drop from the duo, following their first release ‘Leave the Door Open’.
The new track is a characteristically smooth summer vibe, with both of the artists voices harmonising to create an uplifting sound.
Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to 'Skate'.
"In a room full of dimes/You would be a hundred dollars" - Anderson .Paak
In this lyric, .Paak is saying to his love interest that in a room filled with women who are worth diamonds, she is still worth a hundred dollars – magnifying her worth.
"Got your hair in the wind and your skin glistenin'" - Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars is explaining his love interest and how she great she looks while her hair is blowing in the wind and the sun is hitting her glow skin.
"I can smell your sweet perfume/Mmm, you smell better than a barbecue" - Bruno Mars
Barbecues are associated to smell of comfort, food, and burning coal. All of these smells combine to make a distinct smell that is weirdly satosfying.
This lyric is a double entendre, where Bruno is saying that he has sexual feelings for the girl, she is edible in a sense (like a barbecue’s food), and she is better than a barbecue.
What are the full lyrics to Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic's 'Skate'?
[Intro: Anderson .Paak]
Oh my, oh my
[Verse 1: Anderson .Paak]
In a room full of dimes
You would be a hundred dollars
If bein' fine was a crime
Girl, they'd lock your lil' fine ass up in a tower
The way you move like you do
Ooh, it's like you do it for a livin'
Do a lil' spin, do it again
Shit, look like you playin' for the win, oh, baby
[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak]
I'm tryna roll, I'm tryna ride
I'm tryna float, I'm tryna glide
No, no, don’t be shy, just take my hand and hold on tight
[Chorus: Bruno Mars]
Oh, skate to me baby (Skate)
Slide your way on over (Slide your way on over)
Oh, skate to me baby (Skate)
I wanna get to know ya (I wanna get to know ya)
Come on
Oh my, oh my
[Verse 2: Bruno Mars]
Got your hair in the wind and your skin glistenin'
I can smell your sweet perfume
Mmm, you smell better than a barbecue
Oh, superstar is what you are
I'm your biggest fan
If you're lookin' for a man, sugar, here I am
Ooh
[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak]
I'm tryna roll, I'm tryna ride (I'm tryna vibe with ya darlin')
I'm tryna float, I'm tryna glide
Oh, no, no, don’t be shy, just take my hand and hold on tight
[Chorus: Bruno Mars]
Oh, skate to me baby (Skate)
Slide your way on over (Slide your way on over)
Oh, skate to me baby (Skate)
Uh, I wanna get to know ya (I wanna get to know ya)
[Bridge: Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars]
I never fall, but tonight you got me fallin' for you
And only you, you
I'm reachin' out in hopes that you reach for me too
Girl, let’s groove
Girl, you got me singin' "Ooh"
My, oh my, my, oh my
My, oh my, my, oh my
[Chorus: Bruno Mars]
Oh, skate to me baby (Skate)
Come on, slide your way on over (Slide your way on over)
Oh, skate to me, baby (Skate)
Ah, I wanna get to know you, girl (I wanna get to know ya)
Skate to me, my baby (Skate)
Just slide your way on over (Slide your way on over)
Oh, skate to me, my baby (Skate)
I wanna get to know ya (I wanna get to know ya)