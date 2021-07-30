Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic 'Skate' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic's song 'Skate'? What do they mean?

Silk Sonic, the collaborative project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released a new single titled ‘Skate’.

'Skate' is the second single to drop from the duo, following their first release ‘Leave the Door Open’.

The new track is a characteristically smooth summer vibe, with both of the artists voices harmonising to create an uplifting sound.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to 'Skate'.

Silk Sonic teased the song 'Skate' on Instagram days before the song was released. Picture: Instagram/@brunomars

"In a room full of dimes/You would be a hundred dollars" - Anderson .Paak

In this lyric, .Paak is saying to his love interest that in a room filled with women who are worth diamonds, she is still worth a hundred dollars – magnifying her worth.

"Got your hair in the wind and your skin glistenin'" - Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is explaining his love interest and how she great she looks while her hair is blowing in the wind and the sun is hitting her glow skin.

"I can smell your sweet perfume/Mmm, you smell better than a barbecue" - Bruno Mars

Barbecues are associated to smell of comfort, food, and burning coal. All of these smells combine to make a distinct smell that is weirdly satosfying.

This lyric is a double entendre, where Bruno is saying that he has sexual feelings for the girl, she is edible in a sense (like a barbecue’s food), and she is better than a barbecue.