Silk Sonic 'Leave The Door Open' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Silk Sonic's song 'Leave The Door Open'? And what do they mean?

Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars have created their own R&B group called 'Silk Sonic'.

"Leave the Door Open" was the first single released by Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars' newly formed group. The track was released on March 5, 2021.

The duos upcoming debut album 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' is expected to be released later in 2021.

But what are the lyrics to their first single 'Leave The Door Open'? And what do they mean?

If you smoke (What you smoke?), I got the haze (Purple haze)

Anderson Paak’s ad-libs pay tribute to several 20th century music pieces, including The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s May 1967 hit single, “Purple Haze".

Purple Haze is a cannabis strain of the Sativa variety, known for its euphoric effects.

Paak also makes reference to Michael Jackson's "Bad".

There's so much love we could be making (Shamone!)

Anderson Paak honours Michael Jackson’s famous “Shamone!” exclamation from his hit “Bad", which was released in August 1987.

Girl, let's jump in, it's bubblin'

Anderson Paak subtly references his Grammy-winning May 2018 release, “Bubblin.”

I ain't playin' no games/ Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart/So if you tryna lay in these arms (If you tryna lay in)

Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars duet together on the pre-chorus. The pair are singing about a love interest they want to take things to another level with. They want their love interest to feel the

