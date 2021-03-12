Silk Sonic 'Leave The Door Open' lyrics meaning explained

12 March 2021, 11:13 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 11:18

Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak 'Leave The Door Open' lyrics explained
Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak 'Leave The Door Open' lyrics explained. Picture: Getty/Atlantic, Aftermath records

What are the lyrics to Silk Sonic's song 'Leave The Door Open'? And what do they mean?

Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars have created their own R&B group called 'Silk Sonic'.

"Leave the Door Open" was the first single released by Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars' newly formed group. The track was released on March 5, 2021.

The duos upcoming debut album 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' is expected to be released later in 2021.

But what are the lyrics to their first single 'Leave The Door Open'? And what do they mean?

If you smoke (What you smoke?), I got the haze (Purple haze)

Anderson Paak’s ad-libs pay tribute to several 20th century music pieces, including The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s May 1967 hit single, “Purple Haze".

Purple Haze is a cannabis strain of the Sativa variety, known for its euphoric effects.

Paak also makes reference to Michael Jackson's "Bad".

There's so much love we could be making (Shamone!)

Anderson Paak honours Michael Jackson’s famous “Shamone!” exclamation from his hit “Bad", which was released in August 1987.

Girl, let's jump in, it's bubblin'

Anderson Paak subtly references his Grammy-winning May 2018 release, “Bubblin.”

I ain't playin' no games/ Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart/So if you tryna lay in these arms (If you tryna lay in)

Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars duet together on the pre-chorus. The pair are singing about a love interest they want to take things to another level with. They want their love interest to feel the

See the full lyrics below.

  1. What are the lyrics to Anderson Paak & Bruno Mars song 'Leave The Door Open'?

    [Intro: Bruno Mars]
    Said baby, said baby, said baby

    [Verse 1: Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars]
    What you doin'? (What you doin'?)
    Where you at? (Where you at?)
    Oh, you got plans? (You got plans)
    Don't say that (Shut your trap)
    I'm sippin' wine (Sip, sip) in a robe (Drip, drip)
    I look too good (Look too good)
    To be alone (Woo, woo)
    My house clean (House clean), my pool warm (Pool warm)
    Just shaved, smooth like a newborn
    We should be dancin', romancin'
    In the east wing and the west wing
    Of this mansion, what's happenin'?

    [Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]
    I ain't playin' no games
    Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart
    So if you tryna lay in these arms

    [Chorus: Bruno Mars]
    I'ma leave the door open
    (I'ma leave the door open)
    I'ma leave the door open, girl
    (I'ma leave the door open, hopin')
    That you feel the way I feel
    And you want me like I want you tonight, baby
    Tell me that you're comin' through

    [Verse 2: Anderson .Paak]
    Ooh, you're so sweet (So sweet), so tight (So tight)
    I won't bite (Ah-ah), unless you like (Unless you like)
    If you smoke (What you smoke?), I got the haze (Purple haze)
    And if you're hungry, girl, I got filets (Woo)
    Ooh, baby, don't keep me waitin'
    There's so much love we could be making (Shamone!)
    I'm talking kissing, cuddling
    Rose petals in the bathtub
    Girl, let's jump in, it's bubblin'

    [Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]
    I ain't playin' no games
    Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart
    So if you tryna lay in these arms (If you tryna lay in)

    [Chorus: Bruno Mars]
    I'ma leave the door open
    (I'ma leave the door open)
    I'ma leave the door open, girl
    (I'ma leave the door open, hopin')
    That you feel the way I feel
    And you want me like I want you tonight, baby
    Tell me that you're comin' through (Come on girl)

    [Bridge: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak]
    La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I need you, baby)
    La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I gotta see you, baby)
    La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Girl, I'm tryna give you this, ah)

    [Chorus: Bruno Mars]
    Hey, hey, I'ma leave my door open, baby
    (I'ma leave the door open)
    I'ma leave, I'ma leave my door open, girl
    (I'ma leave the door open, hopin')
    And I'm hopin', hopin'
    That you feel the way I feel
    And you want me like I want you tonight, baby
    Tell me that you're comin' through (Woo!)

    [Outro: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak]
    La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Tell me)
    Tell me that you're coming through
    (Woo-woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo)
    (Woo-woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo, woo-woo)
    La-la-la-la-la-la-la (La-la-la-la-la)
    Tell me that you're coming through
    Girl, I'm here just waiting for you (Oh!)
    Come on over, I'll adore you (I gotta know!)
    La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I'm waiting, waiting, waiting)
    Tell me that you're coming through (For you)
    Girl, I'm here just waiting for you
    Come on over, I'll adore you
    La-la-la-la-la-la-la

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What is DaBaby's net worth in 2021?

What is DaBaby's net worth in 2021?

Lil Durk dating history: from Dej Loaf to India Royale

Lil Durk dating history: from Dej Loaf to India Royale

The Weeknd vows to boycott future Grammys ahead of 2021 ceremony

The Weeknd vows to boycott future Grammys ahead of 2021 ceremony

The Weeknd

Khloe Kardashian shaded by Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mama

Khloe Kardashian shaded by Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mama

Trending

Lil Durk

Lil Durk: 13 facts you need to know about 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper Lil Durk
DaBaby

14 facts you need to know about 'Rockstar' rapper DaBaby

Lil Baby

13 facts you need to know about 'Yes Indeed' rapper Lil Baby

'Chilombo' singer Jhené Aiko

22 facts you need to know about 'Chilombo' singer Jhené Aiko

Jhene Aiko

Why is Gen Z cancelling Eminem? The TikTok beef explained

Why is Gen Z cancelling Eminem? The TikTok beef explained

Eminem

Roddy Ricch facts

Roddy Ricch: 14 facts you need to know about the 'The Box' rapper