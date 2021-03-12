Silk Sonic 'Leave The Door Open' lyrics meaning explained
12 March 2021, 11:13 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 11:18
What are the lyrics to Silk Sonic's song 'Leave The Door Open'? And what do they mean?
Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars have created their own R&B group called 'Silk Sonic'.
"Leave the Door Open" was the first single released by Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars' newly formed group. The track was released on March 5, 2021.
The duos upcoming debut album 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' is expected to be released later in 2021.
But what are the lyrics to their first single 'Leave The Door Open'? And what do they mean?
If you smoke (What you smoke?), I got the haze (Purple haze)
Anderson Paak’s ad-libs pay tribute to several 20th century music pieces, including The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s May 1967 hit single, “Purple Haze".
Purple Haze is a cannabis strain of the Sativa variety, known for its euphoric effects.
Paak also makes reference to Michael Jackson's "Bad".
There's so much love we could be making (Shamone!)
Anderson Paak honours Michael Jackson’s famous “Shamone!” exclamation from his hit “Bad", which was released in August 1987.
Girl, let's jump in, it's bubblin'
Anderson Paak subtly references his Grammy-winning May 2018 release, “Bubblin.”
I ain't playin' no games/ Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart/So if you tryna lay in these arms (If you tryna lay in)
Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars duet together on the pre-chorus. The pair are singing about a love interest they want to take things to another level with. They want their love interest to feel the
See the full lyrics below.
-
What are the lyrics to Anderson Paak & Bruno Mars song 'Leave The Door Open'?
[Intro: Bruno Mars]
Said baby, said baby, said baby
[Verse 1: Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars]
What you doin'? (What you doin'?)
Where you at? (Where you at?)
Oh, you got plans? (You got plans)
Don't say that (Shut your trap)
I'm sippin' wine (Sip, sip) in a robe (Drip, drip)
I look too good (Look too good)
To be alone (Woo, woo)
My house clean (House clean), my pool warm (Pool warm)
Just shaved, smooth like a newborn
We should be dancin', romancin'
In the east wing and the west wing
Of this mansion, what's happenin'?
[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]
I ain't playin' no games
Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart
So if you tryna lay in these arms
[Chorus: Bruno Mars]
I'ma leave the door open
(I'ma leave the door open)
I'ma leave the door open, girl
(I'ma leave the door open, hopin')
That you feel the way I feel
And you want me like I want you tonight, baby
Tell me that you're comin' through
[Verse 2: Anderson .Paak]
Ooh, you're so sweet (So sweet), so tight (So tight)
I won't bite (Ah-ah), unless you like (Unless you like)
If you smoke (What you smoke?), I got the haze (Purple haze)
And if you're hungry, girl, I got filets (Woo)
Ooh, baby, don't keep me waitin'
There's so much love we could be making (Shamone!)
I'm talking kissing, cuddling
Rose petals in the bathtub
Girl, let's jump in, it's bubblin'
[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]
I ain't playin' no games
Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart
So if you tryna lay in these arms (If you tryna lay in)
[Chorus: Bruno Mars]
I'ma leave the door open
(I'ma leave the door open)
I'ma leave the door open, girl
(I'ma leave the door open, hopin')
That you feel the way I feel
And you want me like I want you tonight, baby
Tell me that you're comin' through (Come on girl)
[Bridge: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak]
La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I need you, baby)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I gotta see you, baby)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Girl, I'm tryna give you this, ah)
[Chorus: Bruno Mars]
Hey, hey, I'ma leave my door open, baby
(I'ma leave the door open)
I'ma leave, I'ma leave my door open, girl
(I'ma leave the door open, hopin')
And I'm hopin', hopin'
That you feel the way I feel
And you want me like I want you tonight, baby
Tell me that you're comin' through (Woo!)
[Outro: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak]
La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Tell me)
Tell me that you're coming through
(Woo-woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo)
(Woo-woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo, woo-woo)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la (La-la-la-la-la)
Tell me that you're coming through
Girl, I'm here just waiting for you (Oh!)
Come on over, I'll adore you (I gotta know!)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I'm waiting, waiting, waiting)
Tell me that you're coming through (For you)
Girl, I'm here just waiting for you
Come on over, I'll adore you
La-la-la-la-la-la-la