Jack Harlow new album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You': Release date, tracklist, features & more

The 'Nail Tech' rapper has just announced the release date and cover art for his upcoming album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You'.

Jack Harlow fans are highly-anticipating his upcoming album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You', which is set to be released this year.

The project will be a follow-up his 2020 album ‘That’s What They All Say’ – which featured his breakout single "Whats Poppin".

The upcoming album has been previewed with his single 'Nail Tech'.

Here's everything we know about Jack Harlow's upcoming album....

Jack Harlow will be dropping his new album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' this summer! Picture: Getty

When is Jack Harlow's new album coming out? On Wednesday (Apr 6) Jack Harlow announced that his album will be released this summer. Taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old wrote: "Come Home The Kids Miss You...May 6th" along with the trendy art cover for the project. Come Home The Kids Miss You



May 6th pic.twitter.com/DftfWqFqHT — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 6, 2022 Come Home The Kids Miss You will be available on May 6, 2022, via Atlantic Records. What songs will be on the album? On Monday (Apr 4), Harlow took to Twitter to quote tweet a video snippet of an studio session where he teased a new track. The first tweet read: “Locked in the studio finishing up this album for u. How bout this one next ?” After the rapper's snippet received great feedback, Harlow has now revealed he is releasing the song as a single on Friday (Apr 8). “‘First Class’ this Friday” he captioned the tweet. “First Class” this Friday 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 https://t.co/ZYrf0z5r9m — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 4, 2022 Harlow's single 'Nail Tech' which he dropped in February 2022, will potentially be on his upcoming album. Listen to the track below. Who will feature on Jack Harlow's upcoming album? During a Rolling Stone interview, Harlow admitted that he's hesitant to put other artists on his pop songs. “You won’t believe what I’ve turned down, because this pocket we’ve got right now is fragile, man,” he said. “I’ve turned down so much sh*t that would have been a big ol’ bag.” Jack Harlow reveals he would love to collaborate with Country star Dolly Parton. Picture: Getty However, one artist he does definitely want to work with, is Dolly Parton. The 'Tyler Herro' rapper said he’s reached out to Parton's team in the hope of collaborating. “I want to put her on some hard sh*t,” he said in reference to Parton. Fans suspect there may be a potential collaboration between Jack Harlow and UK rapper AJ Tracey on his upcoming album. Picture: Twitter Fans have also speculated that he may have collaborated with UK Grime artists AJ Tracey following a tweet. AJ Tracey replied with an eyes emoji when Harlow announced the date of his project dropping. One fan tweeted AJ Tracey, writing: "Please tell me there's a collab". What is the tracklist for the album? There is no official tracklist for the album as of yet. This article will be updated accordingly.

While Harlow did not drop any solo music in 2021, he did feature on some big tracks.

In July 2021, Lil Nas X released the song “Industry Baby” featuring Harlow – a single from the rapper's album Montero.

The song debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later reached the top of the charts, becoming Harlow’s first No. 1 song on the chart.

“Industry Baby” received a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards.

Montero received a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards, giving the 'Already Best Friends' rapper another nomination.

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Harlow earned a nomination for Best Rap Performance for his 2020 song “Whats Poppin.”

Rapper Jack Harlow pictured performing on day 2 of Lollapalooza in Chicago, July 2021. Picture: Getty

Harlow's vocals were used on Kanye West's 2022 album Donda 2. Ye also named Harlow as one of the five best rappers in the game right now.