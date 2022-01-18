Kanye West new album 2022 'Donda 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

The rapper has confirmed he is working on the sequel to his 2021 album 'Donda'. Here's everything we know about the upcoming album...

Kanye West has confirmed that he is working on the follow up to his 2021 album Donda. The sequel project is already on its way.

West, also officially known as Ye, released his tenth studio album Donda on August 29 2021, and has confirmed he is working on Donda 2.

Here's everything we know about the project so far...

Kanye West released his tenth studio album Donda, last year August. The project is named after his mother Donda West, who passed away in 2007. Picture: G.O.O.D Music