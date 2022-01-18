Kanye West new album 2022 'Donda 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more
18 January 2022, 17:26
The rapper has confirmed he is working on the sequel to his 2021 album 'Donda'. Here's everything we know about the upcoming album...
Kanye West has confirmed that he is working on the follow up to his 2021 album Donda. The sequel project is already on its way.
Kanye West 'Donda': Deluxe, tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
West, also officially known as Ye, released his tenth studio album Donda on August 29 2021, and has confirmed he is working on Donda 2.
Here's everything we know about the project so far...
-
What is the release date for 'Donda 2'?
On Monday (Jan 3) G.O.O.D. Music COO Steven Victor revealed that Ye was actively working on his recent album's sequel, Donda 2.
According to Complex, Victor Victor Worldwide founder’s used the word “masterpiece” to describe the upcoming album.
However, there has been no official release date for the album. This article will be updated accordingly.
-
Who will feature on Donda 2?
While an official tracklist is still to be revealed, Ye has bee cooking up in the studio with several fellow artists.
Ye was spotted in the studio with Blueface, The Game, Moneybagg Yo, Chavo and Mike Dean and allegedly Big Sean was present too.
Kanye was in the studio with Blueface, The Game, Moneybagg Yo, Chavo and Mike Dean last night, Big Sean was there as well apparently 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZNbSMPnTc3— Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) January 12, 2022
The 'Praise God' rapper was also spotted in the studio with A$AP Rocky, Pusha T.
Asap Rocky is locked in the studio with Kanye & Pusha T 🔥 pic.twitter.com/djBCH7he2y— Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 13, 2022
Moneybagg Yo shared a text message he received from Kanye West about the upcoming project: "I got to lock in with you on Donda 2. Money in front of us. Bullsh*t behind us."
On Friday (Jan 14) Kanye West dropped a collaborative track with The Game titled 'Eazy'. It is believed that the track will appear on Ye's new album.
-
What is the tracklist for Donda 2?
The tracklist is yet to be revealed. This article will be updated accordingly.