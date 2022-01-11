Kanye West Netflix documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’: release date, trailer and more

11 January 2022, 16:53

The three-week global event of 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' begins February 16 only on Netflix

Kanye West's three-part documentary experience jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is finally on its way! Dropping on Netflix next month, the film gives fan a unique opportunity to step inside the musical journey of Yé.

Kanye West's 18 Most Career Defining Moments

Launching on February 16, here's what we know so far about jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy so far...

What's jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy about?

The highly-anticipated documentary is all about Kanye and his career, filmed over the course of 21 years, we'll get an insight into how his the music maverick came to be one of the biggest rapstars of the 21st century.

The doc comes courtesy of TIME Studios and Creative Control, which is owned by the filmmaking duo Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, AKA Coodie & Chike.

Upon first look, fans can see a young Yé rapping 'Two Words' off The College Dropout alongside rapper Mos Def whilst taking a deep dive into his rapping ability.

When is jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premiering?

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy – the once in a lifetime three-week global event will begin on February 16, only available on Netflix.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. There are two trailers available to watch on Netflix's YouTube channel as well as a in-depth conversation with the directors Coodie and Chike who discuss their journey chronicling Kanye West for more than 20 years.

Kanye West spotted out in Los Angeles, California - January 10, 2022
Kanye West spotted out in Los Angeles, California - January 10, 2022. Picture: Getty

