Kanye West new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Kanye West's new album is reportedly called 'God's Country'. Picture: Getty

Rapper Kanye West's new album is reportedly set to drop in 2020. Find out more about 'God's Country' here.

Kanye West is readying his new album, set to be released in 2020. The legendary rapper has proved to be an innovator and game changer within Hip-Hop.

The 42-year-old rapper's flare and creativity is constantly means he's providing his fans with new vibes and sparking different waves in rap.

Evolving throughout in his personal and music career over the years, bringing style and sneeze to the music game, Kanye is arguably one of the great staple rappers in Hip-Hop.

From The College Dropout to Jesus Is King, Kanye has shown he can not only reinvent himself, but kickstart new waves in music.

So, find out all the details to his new, upcoming album here.