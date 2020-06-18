Kanye West new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
18 June 2020, 17:37
Rapper Kanye West's new album is reportedly set to drop in 2020. Find out more about 'God's Country' here.
Kanye West is readying his new album, set to be released in 2020. The legendary rapper has proved to be an innovator and game changer within Hip-Hop.
The 42-year-old rapper's flare and creativity is constantly means he's providing his fans with new vibes and sparking different waves in rap.
Evolving throughout in his personal and music career over the years, bringing style and sneeze to the music game, Kanye is arguably one of the great staple rappers in Hip-Hop.
From The College Dropout to Jesus Is King, Kanye has shown he can not only reinvent himself, but kickstart new waves in music.
So, find out all the details to his new, upcoming album here.
Is Kanye West releasing a new album?
According to artist Arthur Jafa, Kanye West is working on new music for his upcoming album called 'God’s Country'.
Jafa announced West’s plans for the project during a conversation he had with French fashion designer and film producer Michèle Lamy.
The pair engaged the discussion on social media and said fans should expect new music soon.
“It’s from his new record,” Jafa said in the clip below. “It’s called God’s Country and this will be, like, the first single, I guess, off of it.
🚨 NEW KANYE MUSIC & VIDEO SOON. 🚨— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) May 22, 2020
Cinematographer Arthur Jafa tells Michèle Lamy that he's been working with Kanye on a new video possibly dropping next week. He added that the accompanying song is from Kanye's forthcoming album. pic.twitter.com/trwJIHtz2O
I don’t know if I’m ’posed to not be announcing it or whatever. I may just be spilling the beans.”
Kanye has previously announced that he will be making gospel rap going forward in his career.
Back in October, Kanye asked the people working on Jesus Is King to abstain from premarital sex.
During a chat with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music Beats 1 show, Kanye said “There were times where I was asking people not to have premarital sex while they were working on the album."
"There were times where I went to people that were working on other projects and said, can you just work and focus on this? I thought if we could all focus and fast – families who pray together stay together.”
When is Kanye West releasing his new album?
During Arthur Jafa's conversation with Michele Lemy, he revealed that he cannot confirm an official launch date.
However, he assured fans it will be coming soon. Jada said "“But yeah, it’s from a new record that’s forthcoming,” he said.
"I don’t know when the album is coming out but the single, I think, maybe sometime next week. Maybe. It’s not sure. It’s not definite.”
What songs are on Kanye West's new album?
There will be a single called 'God's Country' on the album, which was confirmed by Arthur.
The rest of the album songs are still to be announced.
What is the tracklist to Kanye West's album?
The tracklist of the album has not been officially released yet. We will update when there's new information.
Who will Kanye West's album feature?
Many fans have been taking to Twitter, speculating that Kanye West will be collaborating with several gospel artists on his new album. Let's see.