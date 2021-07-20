Kanye West 'Donda' album listening event in Atlanta: Date, location, tickets & more
20 July 2021, 11:44
Following Kanye's Las Vegas exclusive listening party, the rapper will be hosting a public listening event. Here's everything we know about the upcoming event...
Kanye West is hosting another 'Donda' album listening event in Atlanta. This comes after the rapper out on a listening party in Las Vegas on Sunday night (Jul 18).
Kanye West new album 2021 'Donda': tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Now, people will have access to listen to the album at another event, officially announced by Live Nation.
Fans left the Vegas listening party with claims the new album included features from Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Pusha T.
People who attended the Las Vegas exclusive listening party also said that the album included project some religious themes – similarly to his 2019 release Jesus Is King.
Here's everything we know about Kanye's upcoming 'Donda' listening event.
-
Where is Kanye West's 'Donda' album listening event taking place?
Rapper Pusha T announced the event titled “Kanye West Presents A Donda Listening Event”.
The event will take place at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
The address is; 125 Ted Turner Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA.
-
When is it happening?
Kanye West's 'Donda' listening event in Atlanta will take place on Thursday July 22nd at 8PM.
-
How do I get tickets? How much are they?
Kanye West's 'Donda' album listening event is open to the public, unlike the exclusive private party in Las Vegas.
The tickets for the event went on sale from yesterday (Jul 19) at 5:00 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets for the event ranges from $99 to $440 respectively.