Kanye West 'Donda' album listening event in Atlanta: Date, location, tickets & more

Following Kanye's Las Vegas exclusive listening party, the rapper will be hosting a public listening event. Here's everything we know about the upcoming event...

Kanye West is hosting another 'Donda' album listening event in Atlanta. This comes after the rapper out on a listening party in Las Vegas on Sunday night (Jul 18).

Now, people will have access to listen to the album at another event, officially announced by Live Nation.

Kanye West's new album 'Donda' is allegedly dropping "soon". Picture: Getty

Fans left the Vegas listening party with claims the new album included features from Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Pusha T.

People who attended the Las Vegas exclusive listening party also said that the album included project some religious themes – similarly to his 2019 release Jesus Is King.

Here's everything we know about Kanye's upcoming 'Donda' listening event.