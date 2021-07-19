Inside Kanye West's listening party 2021: Location, tracks played, new album and more

19 July 2021, 12:38

Kanye West hosted a listening party in Las Vegas
Kanye West hosted a listening party in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Kanye West hosted an album listening party in Las Vegas.

Fans are excited as Kanye West previewed new music during a listening party hosted in Las Vegas.

Kanye West new album 2021: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Here's everything you need to know about the exclusive event.

  1. Where was Kanye West's listening party held?

    Kanye West's exclusive listening party was held in Las Vegas on July 18 2021.

    Screenshot's of invitations were posted online - which detailed the listening party as a "private event" with "registration required".

    The invite referred to the event as a "private album launch party with family and friends".

    The listening party was detailed as a "private event". Picture: Twitter
    The invitations described a "private album launch with family a friends". Picture: Twitter

  2. Who was at Kanye West's listening party

    Buzz begun surrounding the listening party when Justin Laboy tweeted that Kanye had played his new album for himself and Kevin Durant.

    In a tweet the TV host described the album's production as being "light years ahead of its time".

    He then proceeded to speak about the unreleased music, calling it "album of the year".

    In another tweeted Justin said: "Kanye had Kevin Durant at 7 feet tall dancing while the album was playing.".

  3. What songs were played at Kanye West's listening party?

    Justin Laboy tweeted that Kanye played him a track that featured Lil Baby. In the tweet he said the song is "so crazy", continuing: "Baby really a GOAT".

    There have also been videos of rumoured leaked tracks posted on social media.

    One tweet was captioned "Kanye West x Baby Keem". Suggesting rapper and producer Baby Keem may have collaborated with Kanye.

    As well as this, a video of Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator in the studio has leaked - fuelling rumours that the two may be collaborating.

    Fans have suggested Tyler may be behind some of the production on Tyler's album - considering he produced his own recently released album 'Call Me If You Get Lost'.

  4. Did Kanye West announce a new album at his listening party?

    Whilst Kanye himself did not officially announce a new Album, Justin Laboy tweeted "Kanye West album is really done.".

    He continued: "When it drops this week we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while".

    As well as this, a track-list was spotted in the back of the video where Kanye was seen in the studio.

    Kanye has hosted listening parties in the past in the run up to his album releases.

