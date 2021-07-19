Inside Kanye West's listening party 2021: Location, tracks played, new album and more

Kanye West hosted an album listening party in Las Vegas.

Fans are excited as Kanye West previewed new music during a listening party hosted in Las Vegas.

Here's everything you need to know about the exclusive event.

Where was Kanye West's listening party held? Kanye West's exclusive listening party was held in Las Vegas on July 18 2021. Screenshot's of invitations were posted online - which detailed the listening party as a "private event" with "registration required". The invite referred to the event as a "private album launch party with family and friends". The listening party was detailed as a "private event". Picture: Twitter The invitations described a "private album launch with family a friends". Picture: Twitter Doors are almost open for @KanyeWest’s album listening party in Vegas tonight!



(📸: @_ovoeric & @dondasplace) pic.twitter.com/bnqjF3aOLM — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 19, 2021

Who was at Kanye West's listening party Buzz begun surrounding the listening party when Justin Laboy tweeted that Kanye had played his new album for himself and Kevin Durant. In a tweet the TV host described the album's production as being "light years ahead of its time". Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back 😤 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 18, 2021 He then proceeded to speak about the unreleased music, calling it "album of the year". In another tweeted Justin said: "Kanye had Kevin Durant at 7 feet tall dancing while the album was playing.". ALBUM OF THE YEAR. DONT @ ME pic.twitter.com/baaL9fHKOv — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021

What songs were played at Kanye West's listening party? Justin Laboy tweeted that Kanye played him a track that featured Lil Baby. In the tweet he said the song is "so crazy", continuing: "Baby really a GOAT". There have also been videos of rumoured leaked tracks posted on social media. One tweet was captioned "Kanye West x Baby Keem". Suggesting rapper and producer Baby Keem may have collaborated with Kanye. This Kanye x Lil Baby record so crazy. Y’all gon leave that mf on repeat ALL DAY & NIGHT. BABY REALLY A GOAT 🐐 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021 Kanye West x Baby Keem 🗣💨🔥

Donda Listening Party 💪🏾🐐 pic.twitter.com/M4stPaW37e — lux＊ (@waitlux) July 19, 2021 A new snippet from Kanye West’s listening party has surfaced 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QrQ8am59F5 — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS6) July 19, 2021 As well as this, a video of Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator in the studio has leaked - fuelling rumours that the two may be collaborating. Fans have suggested Tyler may be behind some of the production on Tyler's album - considering he produced his own recently released album 'Call Me If You Get Lost'. Kanye West & Tyler the Creator in the studio my ears already pre-nutting 😭 pic.twitter.com/BYT42pAFIl — Wow 🦅 (@wowistaken) July 17, 2021