Kim Kardashian dating history: from Kanye West to Van Jones

Who has Kim Kardashian dated? From her rumoured divorce with husband Kanye West to her 72 day marriage to Kris Humphries - here's a conclusive list of Kim's relationships.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly getting a divorce after six years of marriage.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim, 40, has quite the star-studded dating history and has been married three times, most recently being romantically linked to CNN reported Van Jones.

Meanwhile, Kanye has become tangled in a bizarre dating theory involving YouTuber Jeffree Star, so there's that.

So, from her infamous relationship with R&B singer Ray J to her whirlwind 72 day marriage to Kris Humphries, here's a comprehensive list of Kim Kardashian's previous romances.

Van Jones Van Jones was linked to Kim shortly after rumours of her divorce to Kanye broke. Picture: Getty After rumours surfaced of her alleged divorce from Kanye, Kim was quickly linked to CNN reporter Van Jones, 52, as fans scrambled to guess who she would date post-Yeezy. Jones, whose real name is Anthony Kapel Jones, was spotted with Kim at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018, and the photos soon began spreading between fans online. So far, it looks like the rumour is just that - a rumour. Neither Kim nor Van have commented on the speculation.

Kanye West Kim married Kanye in 2014 during a ceremony in Florence, Italy. Picture: Getty In 2012, Kim began dating longtime friend Kanye West while still legally married to NBA player Kris Humphries, and the rest is history. A year later, West proposed to Kim inside a baseball stadium in San Francisco, and the pair married at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy in 2014. Kim and Kanye have four children; daughter North (born June 15, 2013), son Saint (born December 5, 2015), daughter Chicago (born January 15, 2018), and son Psalm (born May 9, 2019). They share a mansion in Calabasas, California worth around $60 million, as well as various other properties including West's $14 million ranch in Wyoming. Kim and Kanye have faced their fair share of divorce rumours dating back to 2016 amid Kanye's public mental health battle. However, it's been reported that Kim has hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to get the wheels in motion.

Kris Humphries Kim was famously only married to Kris Humphries for 72 days. Picture: Getty In October 2010, Kim began dating NBA player Kris Humphries, who was playing for the New Jersey Jets at the time. Seven months later, the pair were engaged. Their whirlwind wedding was the centre of a two-part television special and reportedly cost around $10 million. However, after just 72 days of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Humphries, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce resulted in media uproar as the wedding was widely hailed a 'cash grab' and merely a publicity stunt to generate money. Despite this, Kris later confirmed that the relationship was "100% real". Kim also revealed that she rushed her marriage to Kris after panicking about turning 30. The divorce was finalised in June 2013.

Reggie Bush Kim dated NFL star Reggie Bush from dated from 2007 to 2010. Picture: Getty Kim dated NFL player Reggie Bush from 2007 to 2010, her first relationship documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The couple briefly split in 2009, but later reconciled before finally breaking up a year later. Some sources claim Bush was overwhelmed by Kardashian's growing fame, while others put it down to their conflicting schedules.

Nick Cannon Kim dated Nick Cannon following her split from R&B singer Ray J. Picture: Getty After her three-year relationship with Ray J broke down, Kim began dating rapper and television host Nick Cannon in late 2006. Kim was still working as socialite Paris Hilton's assistant at the time, while Cannon was becoming a television mainstay with his new show Wild ‘N Out. They split in January 2007, one month before Kim's infamous sex tape with Ray J leaked. Years after their split, Cannon explained how their relationship broke down after she lied to him about the existence of the tape. "She’s actually one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. But the fact that she lied and told me that there was no tape? And I still think she might have even had a part to play with [its release]," he said.

Ray J Kim and Ray J famously recorded a sex tape in 2002, which was leaked five years later. Picture: Getty Kim dated R&B singer Ray J, Brandy Norwood’s younger brother, from 2003 to 2006, as her divorce from Damon Thomas was being finalised. Kim was working as Brandy's stylist at the time. A year after their split, a sex tape of Kim and Ray J titled Kim Kardashian Superstar leaked online, which catapulted Kim into the limelight. Kim denied any involvement with the tape's distribution. She sued and settled with Vivid Entertainment, who reportedly paid millions for the footage, for $5 million. That same year, Kim and her family - sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, brother Rob, mother Kris and stepfather Bruce, now Caitlyn - began starring in their era-defining E! reality show Keeping up With The Kardashians, which enters its final season in 2021. Kim has faced public scrutiny since the emergence of the tape, with some rumours claiming she and mother Kris were involved in its distribution from the start.