Kim Kardashian breaks silence following Kanye West 'divorce' claims

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has spoken out on Kanye West's mental health, following his recent claims on Twitter.

By Tiana Williams

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence and has addressed her husband Kanye West's spiel of tweets – where he accused Kim and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, of being "white supremacists".

On Wednesday (Jul 22) the 39-year-old beauty mogul has taken to Instagram to release a statement on Kanye's bipolar disorder and his current mental health state.

Over the past few days, Kanye, 43, has made several claimed regarding the Kardashian family.

Earlier today, Ye claimed he had been trying to divorce Kim ever since she went to a hotel room with rapper Meek Mill two years ago.

Kanye West claimed he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian after she met with Meek Mill. Picture: Twitter

The "Fade" rapper also accused her of trying to get him "locked up" to go see a doctor, following his controversial presidential rally speech.

During the speech, Kanye revealed that he and Kim considered aborting their daughter, North, seven.

Taking to Instagram story, Kim Kardashian began stating "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder."

The KKW Beauty owner continued "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows know incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand".

Kim Kardashian releases a statement following Kanye West's claims on Twitter. Picture: Instagram

Acknowledging she has never addressed Kanye's bipolar online, Kim wrote "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of my children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

Kim Kardashian further details Kanye West's bipolar disorder. Picture: Instagram

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the person is a minor."

Kim added "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and is actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions."

Kim Kardashian releases emotional statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The 39-year-old mother-of-four continued "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the personal loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is highlighted by his bipolar disorder."

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intensions."

Kim and Kanye share four children together – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The Reality TV star began dating Kanye in April 2012, and the pair got engaged on October 21 – Kim's 33rd birthday.

The couple got married in 2014, at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

We're wishing Kanye West and the Kardashian family well during this time.