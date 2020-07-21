Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's 'order to drop out of presidential race'

Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up with a doctor'. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapper Kanye West has revealed his wife Kim Kardashian urged him to see a doctor following his controversial president rally speech.

By Tiana Williams

Kanye West fans have been concerned after the rapper went on a expletive rant on Twitter, where he claimed Kim Kardashian West tried to 'lock him up with a doctor'.

The 43-year-old rapper alleged his wife, Kim, 39, tried to get him to see a doctor following his controversial rally in Charleston, South Carolina, to promote his run for president.

Ye's tweets came after a source claimed Kim was considering divorcing Kanye, if he didn't drop his campaign.

It also came after the rapper publicly revealed that he and Kim had previously considered abortion, during his anti-abortion speech.

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian tried to get him to see a doctor. Picture: Twitter

On Monday night, the "Stronger" rapper took to Twitter and expose screen grabs, exposing the Kardashian family.

In one tweet, Kanye compared Kim trying to get him to see a doctor, to the 'Get Out' movie – which depicts a white family preying on a girl's black boyfriend, in order to control his body and use it for their gain.

Kanye West exposes private text to Kris Jenner on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Ye also requested for his wife Kim and 'momager' Kris Jenner call him at the Wyoming ranch where he is currently staying.

On Twitter, West wrote 'Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor' and demanded 'Kriss [sic] and Kim call me now'.

Kanye's rant led to many fans being concerned for his mental health. Along with the hashtag #PrayForYe, many supporters expressed their worry for the artist.

However, West's billionaire friend Elon Musk reassured that Ye was okay, responding to one fan tweeting: 'We talked about an hour ago. He seems fine'

Late into the evening West also tweeted a promotion for the release of a new album, Donda, due Friday.

Although Kanye deleted the tweets after an hour of them lurking on the Twitter timeline, they have resurfaced after fans screenshotted them.

