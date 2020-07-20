Kanye West breaks down about "nearly killing his daughter" amid anti-abortion speech

Kanye West says he “almost killed" daughter North amid anti-abortion speech. Picture: Getty

Rapper Kanye West teared up while recalling the time he and wife Kim Kardashian considered aborting their child.

By Tiana Williams

Kanye West recently broke down his tears during his first presidential campaign rally, while speaking about abortion.

During his first rally in his bid to join the US presidential election on Sunday in South Carolina, Kanye claimed he and his wife Kim Kardashian considered aborting their first child, North.

The 43-year-old rapper discussed reproductive health care service 'Planned Parenthood' and made it clear he was anti-abortion.

Kanye revealed he and his wife Kim, 39, considered aborting their child, when the beauty mogul was expecting North, back in 2012.

The rapper revealed that he would not have been here if his mum would have aborted him.

‘My mum saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me… My mum saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,’ Kanye told the audience.

Kim Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, North West – whom she shares with husband Kanye West, in June 2013. Picture: Getty

Kanye broke down in tears, saying: ‘I almost killed my daughter.’

Talking of the moment he and Kim considered abortion, Kanye explained: ‘In the Bible, it says, “Thou shall not kill”.

He added: 'I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything… and she said, “I’m pregnant”. And I said, “Yes!” And then I said, “Uh oh”.

Further detailing the moment he and Kim discussed abortion, Ye revealed ‘She was crying… and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child'

'She had the pills in her hand.’

He continued: ‘I’m in the apartment where my wife was actually robbed, and I have my laptop up and I have all of my creative ideas, I’ve got my shoes, I’ve got my next song cover… and the screen went black and white.

'And God said, “If you f**k with my vision I’m gonna f**k with yours”'.

North West makes her rap debut during Kanye's "Yeezy Season 8" show at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

‘And I called my wife and she said, “We’re gonna have this baby”, and I said “We’re gonna have this child”.’

The "Stronger" rapper made his presendential stance clear, in that he is anti-abortion and that every mother should be paid $1 million (£792,000) in a bid to prevent abortion.

He later added: ‘Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.’

Earlier this month, Kanye revealed that he plans on running for president ahead of the election in November and stated he no longer supports President Donald Trump.

