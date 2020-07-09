Kanye West deletes anti-abortion tweet about '6-month fetus' after backlash

Kanye West shares since-deleted tweet alongside a 'pro-life' message. Picture: Getty

Rapper Kanye West has cause a controversial debate online, after posting a since-deleted anti-abortion tweet.

Kanye West has recently been in headlines after announcing he is running for President. The 43-year-old rapper has since revealed that he is against abortion as he follows "the word of the bible"

During a recent interview with Forbes, West claimed that reproductive health care company 'Planned Parenthood' is run by “white supremacists to do the Devil's work.”

Planned Parenthood has responded to Kanye's claims saying it's not the first time he has been “parroting factually incorrect, right-wing talking points on reproductive health care”.

Warning: Sensitive topic addressed below.

The "Fade" rapper later took to Twitter and shared a Google search screenshot which asked the question: “What does a 6 month fetus look like?”

Alongside the image, Kanye tweeted: “These souls deserve to live.”

Kanye West's since-deleted tweet divides fans over controversial 'pro-life' stance. Picture: Twitter

The screenshot showed a graphic imagery of how a fetus grows during the second trimester of pregnancy.

Kanye's stance has caused controversy online, dividing fans with his political aims.

A Twitter user responded "Does kanye west really think that someone will carry a fetus inside them for 6 months and then get bored and decide to abort it"

The user continued "Does he not understand that serious pregnancy complications can require inevitable late term abortions??"

Kanye West claims he will be following “the word of the bible” with is Presidential campaign. Picture: Getty

Another user on Twitter wrote "a fetus is not a person and nobody is getting abortions that late term for non medical reasons and NO MAN."

"(especially kanye west) should be able to control what a woman does with her body"

However, many people follow the same belief as Kanye and defended his pro-life view on Twitter.

One user wrote "what's the distinction between a 6 month old fetus and a 6 week old baby that makes killing one acceptable and killing another abhorrent?"

Many users have perceived the tweet as Kanye is specifically against 6-month old fetus abortions, meanwhile others believe Kanye is anti-abortion altogether.

Last year, Kanye compared Plan B - a contraceptive, widely known as "morning after pill" - to abortion, something health care officials will say is a “false equivalency.”