6 July 2020, 14:29

Kanye West has announced he's running for President in 2020 and shared an update on his 'Yeezy Shelter' community housing project.

By Matt Tarr

When you think 2020 couldn't throw any more big news at people, Kanye West has decided to make a late entry into the 2020 Presidential election, he announced on Twitter recently.

Days after releasing new song 'Wash Us In The Blood', Kanye's presidential campaign was backed by both his wife Kim Kardashian and his friend Elon Musk, who owns both Tesla and SpaceX.

In response to Kanye announcing that he's running for President in 2020, Kim Kardashian responded by simply posting an American flag emoji whilst Kanye's friend Elon Musk also backed his campaign when he tweeted, "You have my full support!".

Making his announcement on Twitter, Kanye wrote, 'We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States #2020VISION'.

Kanye also showed off his 'YZY SHLTRS', which many people believe to be his first policy from his presidential campaign after he previously spoke about building an "egalitarian community".

During the early days of his freshly announced presidential campaign, Kanye West has been using the slogan '#2020VISION' which many believe he will adopt as his main campaign slogan going forward.

It's so far unclear as to what other campaign promises Kanye will make during his first run for presidency, whilst it has also been revealed that he's already missed some important dates in the race for the White House.

Yeezy has missed the chance to be on the ballot in a number of states as the deadline for new candidates has already past in places such as New Mexico, Texas, New York and North Carolina.

According to reports, Kanye could potentially be added to the ballot as a 'write-in' but depending on the state these are not always recognised.

