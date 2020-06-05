Kim Kardashian "considers moving out" amid Kanye West marriage worries

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has thought about leaving the home she shares with Kanye West as their relationship faces 'tension in lockdown'.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly going through a tough time in their marriage. It has been revealed that the pair are feeling 'tension in lockdown' and Kim is considering her next move.

The 39-year-old reality star has allegedly thought about her and Kanye '[spending] time apart in different houses' until lockdown is over, according The Sun's source.

The source also revealed 'Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn't want a divorce'.

The KKW Cosmetics CEO 'considers her marriage to Kanye and their family together a huge success', pointing out that she is the only sister in her family who is married.

The pair began dating in 2012 after being friends for a long period of time.Kim and Yet officially tied the knot two-years later on May 24, back in 2014.

'The last thing she wants is a divorce - especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable' the anonymous insider revealed.

Before getting romantically involved with Kanye, Kim was married to basketball player Kris Humphries, for only 72-days. She then filed for divorce in 2011.

The source continued: 'What I think will happen is they'll spend time apart in different houses - but not divorce.'

Kim and Kanye have been at home quarantining together since the COVID-19 pandemic alongside their four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 12 months.

However, reports have emerged of them feeling tension, due to having conflicting schedules.

In early May, the same source also revealed that the pair had been facing relationship struggles after 'splitting their time between their $19m LA home and Kanye's Wyoming ranch.'

