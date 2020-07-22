Kanye West is "trying to divorce" Kim Kardashian for meeting Meek Mill

By Tiana Williams

Rapper Kanye West has revealed that he has been trying to get a divorce from his wife, Kim Kardashian, since she met with rapper Meek Mill.

Earlier this morning (Jul 22) The 43-year-old artist took to Twitter to vent his feelings about the Kardashian family – where he labelled his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, a "white supremacist".

Taking to Twitter, alongside a series of other tweets, Kanye wrote: "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform'."

The rapper continued "I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un. Lil Baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me."

In the since-deleted tweets, Kanye appears to be referring to the time when Kim and Meek Mill collaborated together for a good cause.

The pair teamed up to speak at the inaugural Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in November 2018.

In 2019, the 33-year-old Philly rapper had an 11-year drug and gun conviction overturned, after spending 11 years on parole.

The rapper became a hip-hop representative, fighting for gun and prison reform of the US criminal justice system.

In relation to the Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill meet up, Ye continued "Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog."

"Kim was out of line. I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ. But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???"

The "Stronger" rapper also accused his wife Kim of being a white supremacist, claiming she put out a statement alongside her mother.

Kanye tweeted: "Kris and Kim put out a statement without my approval … that’s not what a wife should do White supremacy".

Kanye West claimed he and Kim Kardashian considered aborting their daughter North, 7. Picture: Getty

Kanye recently responded to claims that Kim wanted him to drop out of the presidential race. He wrote "'Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor' and demanded 'Kriss [sic] and Kim call me now'".

This came after Ye revealed that Kim considered aborting their oldest daughter North, seven, during his anti-abortion speech at his first presidential campaign rally.

