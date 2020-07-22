Kanye West calls Kris Jenner a "white supremacist" in shock deleted tweet

The 'Jesus Is King' rapper has been on a Twitter tirade over the last week, with Kris Jenner - mother of his wife Kim Kardashian - as his latest target.

Kanye West has labelled his mother-in-law Kris Jenner a "white supremacist" in a since-deleted tweet, the latest in his ongoing tweeting spree.

The 'Wash Us In The Blood' rapper, 43, shared a screenshot of his one-sided conversation with the Kardashian matriarch which shows Jenner, 64, appearing to be avoid his messages.

"This is Ye. You ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls," reads West's first message. After Kris seemingly snubbed him, he sent another message reading, "This is Ye. You wanna talk? Or go to war?"

Tweeting out the message to his 30 million Twitter followers, West captioned the post, "White supremacy at its highest no cap".

In another bizarre tweet, Kanye shocked fans by comparing Kris to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un after admitting he's been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian since she met up with Meek Mill in a hotel.

"They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for "prison reform" I got 200 more to go," he wrote, adding, "This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un."

He wrote in another tweet, "Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval ... that’s not what a wife should do. White supremacy."

The tweets come after West broke down in tears during his first presidential campaign rally. The rapper explained during an emotional anti-abortion speech that Kim had considered aborting their oldest daughter North, seven.

"My mom saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," Kanye told the audience. "I almost killed my daughter."