Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's luxury Los Angeles mansion

Kim Kardashian shares photos of her family home with husband Kanye West. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West has revealed inside their luxury surbuban Californian estate in Los Angeles. Take a look.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have treated their fans to a special view of their family home in suburban Californian estate in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old has revealed photos of the "minimal style" that Axel Vervoordt and Vincent Van Duysen designed for Kim and her husband Kanye West.

The social media sensation took to Instagram to announce that the property will be featured on the cover of Architectural Digest – something the reality TV star said she has "always dreamed of".

Axel Vervoordt 📷 Jackie Nickerson pic.twitter.com/RjWtCZ7AmU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Axel Vervoordt's interior design practice designed the "90% the property" according to Kanye. Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen also helped to create special features in their luxury family mansion.

Anish Kapoor and Royere pic.twitter.com/lszEgmufqA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Kardashian describes the interior as a "minimal style", which is predominantly decorated with a beige and pale palette.

The house features their signature hallway with a curved staircase balustrade and a circular, wooden table.

A key feature of the property, which Kanye revealed on Twitter, is the infamous grand hallway topped with arched ceilings and lined with windows.

Peter Wertz landscaping pic.twitter.com/BmSmp27k5C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Kim Kardashian uploaded several shots of the key features to the house on Twitter.

Another photo displayed a corner nook decorated with a rustic, wooden table and ornaments, and a little dining table.

The cushioned bench is at the side of the dining table, with rattan wooden chairs on the other side.

There is also space with creamy walls matched by a large light fixture, a textured rug and a curved chair, which is set atop dark, wooden legs.

Additional furnishings include a curvilinear wood table.

Kim shows off the pool area, although she did say she had never actually been in it.

The internet sensation also showed off a pink bedroom designed for the eldest of Kardashian and West's four children, North West.

The bed features a butterfly-shaped headboard by two mirrors.

Architectural Digest uploaded a photo of the Kardashian-West's in an all-white playroom.

The room is furnished with animal-shaped cushions created by artist Isabel Rower.

Some footage of the property have already been revealed in the latest season of Kardashian's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Watch the video below to see the couple talk about their home design.