Kim Kardashian bought daughter Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' outfit for Christmas

Kim Kardashian gifted daughter North West Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' outfit for Christmas. Picture: Getty/Instagram

North West is now the proud owner of Michael Jackson's famous outfit from the 'Smooth Criminal' music video.

Michael Jackson fans will know that 'Smooth Criminal' is one of his most loved songs, but the outfit which he wore in the music video may be just as famous.

Well now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West is the owner of MJ's famous 'Smooth Criminal' hat and jacket after Kim bought them for her as a Christmas present this year.

North West now owns Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' hat. Picture: Instagram

Writing alongside a picture of the famous hat on her Instagram stories, Kim said, 'Along with jacket, Michael also got Michael's Smooth Criminal hat. It still has his make up on it'.

Kim also shared a picture of Michael Jackson name which is printed on the hat, however she hasn't shared any images of the jacket. The MJ outfit became iconic for the 'Smooth Criminal' music video, with Jackson pulling off some of his most memorable dance moves, including his gravity-defying Smooth Criminal lean.

As well as her daughter, Kim Kardashian also purchased a music-themed Christmas gift for her brother Rob Kardashian this year too.

Kim Kardashian bought her brother Rob Elvis Presley's rings for Christmas. Picture: Instagram

Revealing that she loves auctions, Kim took to Instagram to reveal 'I'm obsessed with auctions and my brother is the biggest Elvis Presley fan so I got him two of Elvis' rings for Christmas!'

