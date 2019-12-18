Kim Kardashian reveals Kylie Jenner "bought ring herself" after sparking engagement rumours

Kim Kardashian responds to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engagement rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has spoken out on the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engagement rumours.

Kim Kardashian recently responded to rumours about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott being engaged.

Fans suspected the parents of Stormi Webster, got back together and were secretly engaged after what was labelled a "cryptic" post from Kylie. However, her sister Kim has come to shut down the rumours during her recent interview.

On Tuesday (Dec 18) Kim Kardashian sat down for an interview with Ellen, where she addressed whether LaFlame and Kylie got engaged.

This comes after Kylie posted a photo of a ring on Instagram stories, where fans assumed was her engagement ring from Travis.

Kylie Jenner shows off ring on Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Kim said "Definitely, they’re not engaged," the social media sensation confirmed to Ellen. Although Kylie posted a photo showing off her blinging ring, Kim explained what actually went down.

The 39-year-old beauty icon, clarified that Kylie wasn't wearing it on her ring finger.

"I think she bought that herself because she was showing us," Kim added.

Kim continued "I honestly don’t know, but I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly," she said. "I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are."

The rumoured heightened when Kylie and Travis were spotted together at a casino together during the Thanksgiving holidays.