Kanye West 'blocked Kim Kardashian from contacting him' before divorce

Although their divorce was reported to be "amicable", Kanye West has cut off direct contact from Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly no longer on speaking terms after the "Runaway" rapper cut off contact from his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Despite their split previously being described as “amicable”, Page Six sources have revealed that that Kanye cut off direct contact with Kim before she had filed for divorce in early February.

According to the outlet, Kanye changed all his phone numbers and told Kim “You can contact me through my security.”

Although the pair have not been in direct contact for a while, insiders revealed that they still co-parenting their four children, North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 1.

Kanye, 43, reportedly visits their kids regularly at the Southern California home while Kim, 40, is not present, which they had both previously agreed to.

“She trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them,” the source claimed.

“She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

Kanye West requests for Kim Kardashian to "contact him through security". Picture: Getty

The insider’s claims match up to a previous People report, which revealed how 'Ye and Kim had allegedly planned to co-parent their kids.

A source told the publication that Kanye will spend time with the kids with a nanny, but has requested that Kim would be absent.

“Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants,” the source said.

“She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. She knows he loves them, and they love him. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star filed for divorce last month, after six years of marriage.

Kanye has reportedly been having a hard time due to the separation but has found comfort within their children.

“The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier,” another source said. “... Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future.”

