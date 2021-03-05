Drake sparks hilarious memes with ‘Wants and Needs’ Kanye West lyric

5 March 2021, 13:27

Drake sparks hilarious memes with ‘Wants and Needs’ Kanye West lyric. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans are convinced Drake is hinting at sleeping with Kim Kardashian, after he name-dropped Kanye West in a new song lyric.

Drake fans are convinced he's hinting at once sleeping with Kim Kardashian in a lyric from his new Lil Baby assisted song 'Wants and Needs'.

Drake 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' lyrics meaning explained

The track from Drake's newly released 'Scary Hours 2' EP has sparked rumours that he's subliminally aimed a lyric at Kanye West, after he rapped about "confessing his sins".

Drake, 34, name-dropped the 'Ye – who is currently in the middle divorcing his wife of six-years, Kim – in his new lyrics.

In the song Wants and Needs, he raps: "Yeah, I probably go link to Yeezy, I need me some Jesus/But as soon as I start confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us."

Back in 2018, the Canadian rapper sparked rumours he bedded his former friend's wife back in 2018. The claim was in retaliation to Kanye revealing to Pusha T that Drake had a secret son.

The juicy lyric sparked rumours on Twitter, with many fans creating hilarious memes based on their previous bitter feud.

One fan wrote: "Did Drake basically confess to hittn Kim on wants and needs ??", while another joked "Drake probably texting Kim kardashian right now like “hey u ok?”.

See more fan Twitter reactions below.

