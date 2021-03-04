Drake dropping new music with Scary Hours 2 EP

Drake dropping new music with Scary Hours 2 EP. Picture: Getty

The rapper is releasing new songs ahead of Certified Lover Boy's release.

All eyes are on Drake as hype builds for his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. And tomorrow (5 Mar), the Toronto rapper is teasing his fans some more with a brand new EP, Scary Hours 2.

The new drop is the follow-up to 2018's Scary Hours EP, which Drizzy dropped five months ahead of his fifth album, Scorpion.

Scary Hours consists of two singles, 'God's Plan' and 'Diplomatic Immunity', with the former later acting as the lead single on Scorpion. So, could Scary Hours 2 feature Certified Lover Boy's lead single too?

Drake is dropping new music with his Scary Hours 2 EP. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

"FRIDAY MIDNIGHT," Drake wrote on Instagram alongside the artwork for Scary Hours 2, a blue visual featuring the EP's title and two blue diamonds.

The news comes two months after Drake announced the delay of CLB, which was scheduled to release back in January.

"I was planning to release may album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he wrote on his Instagram story.

"I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," he continued, "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

Earlier this week, the rapper was reportedly spotted filming a music video in his hometown of Toronto, shortly after a leaked track by Drake titled 'What's Next' emerged online.

According to notorious hip-hop insider DJ Akademiks, Drake told him that 'What's Next' was just a warm-up act for the album, and that new music and music videos are on the way.

"Drake told me to sit tight n relax... he said that 'Whats Next' record is just a 'warm up ting'. He's working overtime creating this next masterpiece... CLB on da way... fr," tweeted Ak.

"He also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly drop something this week. The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham."