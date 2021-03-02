Drake spotted shooting new music video in Toronto

Drake spotted filming new music video in Toronto. Picture: Getty

The Canadian rapper is set to release his new album Certified Lover Boy later this year.

Anticipation for Drake's upcoming sixth album Certified Lover Boy has reached an all-time high.

The Canadian rapper left many fans disappointed after announcing the album's delay back in January, which was the prospective release month for the record.

A number of leaked tracks recorded by Drake have surfaced on the internet in recent months, including a song titled 'What's Next' which began circulating over the weekend and built up some more hype for CLB.

And now, a new sighting of the 'Toosie Slide' hitmaker has given fans another lease of life after he was reportedly spotted filming a new music video in his hometown of Toronto this week.

Drake shooting a music video . Prepare yourselves pic.twitter.com/zxuKQW0YIq — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

According to notorious hip-hop insider DJ Akademiks, Drake told him that 'What's Next' was just a warm-up act for the album, and that new music and music videos are on the way.

"Drake told me to sit tight n relax... he said that 'Whats Next' record is just a 'warm up ting'. He's working overtime creating this next masterpiece... CLB on da way... fr," tweeted Ak.

"He also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly drop something this week. The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham."

He added, "Thats yall Drake update.. the source is - The Boy," before tweeting footage of the alleged video shoot.

Drake told me to sit tight n relax... he said that 'Whats Next' record is just a 'warm up ting'. He's working overtime creating this next masterpiece... CLB on da way... fr. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

He also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly drop something this week. The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

Thats yall Drake update.. the source is - The Boy. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

On 20th January, Drake revealed that Certified Lover Boy would be no longer be dropping in January 2021 as he previously announced at the end of 2020.

"I was planning to release may album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he wrote on his Instagram story.

"I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLM won't be dropping in January," he continued, "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."