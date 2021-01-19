Drake 'Certified Lover Boy': 5 leaked songs rumoured to be on the album

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy': leaked songs rumoured to be on the album. Picture: Getty

Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy' is dropping this month - will these leaked songs be on there?

Drake is dropping his hotly-anticipated sixth album Certified Lover Boy this month, and fans have been dying to know what the record will sound like.

As is the way with an upcoming Drizzy drop, hoards of alleged unreleased songs recorded by the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' hitmaker have leaked online in recent months.

Let's face it, Drake is arguably the biggest artist on the planet right now, so it's probably not too likely that any of these tracks will feature on the album in their current form.

However, they could be the bones of some of the songs of CLB's tracklist. And hey, if they aren't, we've just got some tasty new Drake snippets to enjoy.