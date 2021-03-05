Drake 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' lyrics meaning explained

Drake 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

Drake has unleashed his new EP Scary Hours 2, featuring the Rick Ross-assisted 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'. Check out the lyrics below.

Ahead of the release of his hotly-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy, Drake has unleashed a brand new three-track EP, Scary Hours 2.

The second instalment in the Scary Hours series (the first dropping back in 2018), Scary Hours 2 consists of three songs; 'What's Next', 'Wants and Needs' feat. Lil Baby and 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' feat. Rick Ross.

The latter sees the Toronto rapper and Ricky Rozay rap about their lavish lifestyles over a smooth instrumental, which includes a sample of 'Pressure', a 2010 song by Danish group Quadron.

See the meaning of the lyrics to 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' below.

Godfather with a garden full of snakes - Here, Rick Ross is describing himself as the Godfather in a religious setting. He's referring to the Garden of Eden, where the Devil, incarnated as a snake, persuades Eve to bite the forbidden apple.

Spinnin' vinyl, Tеddy P, or is it Lionel? - Ross is nodding to one of his previous lyrics on Kanye West's song 'Devil in a New Dress', where he raps, "Spinnin' Teddy Pendergrass vinyl as my J burns".

Death row, that's for these n****s, I'ma hit 'em up / Makaveli, it's All Eyez on Me - Ross pays homage to the late Tupac Shakur, referencing his song 'Hit ’Em Up' from his 1996 album, All Eyez On Me, and his posthumous album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, which was released under his stage name, Makaveli.

Class photographs, Sandy had me on my Urkel - Drake claims his mother, Sandy, did him dirty with his school portraits, comparing his appearance to Steven Urkel from the sitcom Family Matters.

Lemme get a lemon pepper order, please - Drake is requesting some lemon pepper seasoning on his order, a nod to Rick Ross' affinity for lemon pepper wings. Ross owns a number of Wing Stop franchises and often promotes the company on social media.

We all grateful for Weezy, but no one more than me - Drake raises a glass for his mentor and Young Money Entertainment founder Lil' Wayne, who signed Drake to his label in 2009.

Ushered a generation in, these is where my confessions live - Drake compares his influence and success in music to that of Usher's 2004 album Confessions, one of the most critically acclaimed R&B albums of all time. Drake uses clever wordplay to suggest he literally "ushered" in a new generation of artists.

Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil' man - In September 2020, Drake's son, Adonis Graham, started school. The day was documented by Drake and Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux, who both posted on social media to cerebrate the moment.

How I'm so famous, gotta live where they hide the hills? - Drake is referring to his $7.7 million home in the Hidden Hills, a gated neighbourhood in California favoured by celebrities for its privacy.

Drake and Rick Ross linked up on 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'. (Pictured here in 2013.). Picture: Getty

Check out the full lyrics to Drake's 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' below.



[Intro: Rick Ross]

Tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'

I pray these n****s understand how passionate the tale is

To get you under my pressure

Richer

I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'

To get you under my pressure

Yes, uh

Biggest, you feel me? (M-M-M-Maybach Music)



[Verse 1: Rick Ross]

Godfather with a garden full of snakes

Call Porsche, time to give away a Wraith

Bricks boy, tryna turn 'em into bass

Big boy, I been tryin' by the Braves

Court room soundin' like I'm in the opera

Went and got it, now these n****s wanna knock us

Bitches fallin' 'cause they need a couple dollars

But it ain't a problem 'cause a n***a really got it

Fat boy, rich n***a, with a appetite

Count monеy all night under the candlelight

Spinnin' vinyl, Tеddy P, or is it Lionel?

Not a model, but I know I been your idol

Big bank, sparkin' weed without a lighter

On fire 'cause I'm just a different writer

Practicin' social distance with all these snitch n****s

Guess he jealous 'cause I had his favorite bitch with us

Big bucks, steppin' outta big trucks

Steppin' on my feet, it'll get you f****d up

Got the squad with me and all they did was gimme love

Foot Locker, twenty deep, a n***a spend a dub

G-Wagen for my bitch, that girl go live it up

Death row, that's for these n****s, I'ma hit 'em up

Makaveli, it's All Eyez on Me

Pinkie rings, it's still M-O-B (M-M-M-Maybach Music)



[Break]

I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'

To get you under my pressure

I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'

To get you under my pressure

Tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'



[Verse 2: Drake]

Yeah, heart just turned purple

Three-sixty up front, it all comes full circle

Class photographs, Sandy had me on my Urkel

(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

Patty Mahomes 'bout to fall short a couple hunnid

Signed, sealed, delivered, I f****d the notary public

She witnessed me sign off on some undeniable numbers

(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

Yeah, make a set sailin' Croatia to get a leverage

Groundskeepers cuttin' the grass and clippin' the hedges

I took two mill' out the cage down in the desert

Matthew Maddox called in the pit boss, double checkin'

"The number's all good, just pay me, I'm at the Rondo"

Real life, the whole fam' goons like Ralo

One truck in front of me, one behind me to follow

Lemme get a lemon pepper order, please

You gotta have the link before you order these

Dockin' jet skis in the Florida Keys

We all grateful for Weezy, but no one more than me

You just found a bottle with the messages

These days, fame is disconnected from excellence

Half the time, I gotta ask n****s what they profession is

Ushered a generation in, these is where my confessions live

(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

I did brunch with the judge we appearin' before

Private villas only, I don't go near a resort

We want everything galore, not just Lira Galore

(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

For real, and my city love me like DeMar DeRozan

I sent her the child support, she sent me the heart emoji

They all say they love me, but they hardly know me

(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil' man

Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M

School bell rings and I'm out there to get him again

(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed

Regardless of what they husbands do to provide

Askin' if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj

(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

Of course, pull up to the front in the fleet of Suburbans

Flooded French Immersion with the Secret Service

S**t is so obvious, it defeats the purpose

If this is your hobby, then come and meet your maker

Champagne, ring bells in the streets of Jamaica

Started at the crib, look how far this s**t'll take ya

Ross sittin' on two hunnid thirty-five acres

(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

And that's facts, Hamdah Mohammed like my third cousin (Facts)

Manzoor Mohammed like my real brother (Facts)

Dubai embrace me like a Emirati (Facts)

All my Rolls Royces got a different body (Facts)

Mansory, kitted out with every option (Facts)

Lemme know if that's a problem (I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

If you got a problem with me, gotta walk around it

Used to say I had 'fore I got it, now I got it all

And bein' honest, I don't really wanna talk about it

And if I didn't have it, wouldn't wanna sulk about it

I had it so long, I don't even celebrate it

Negative thoughts don't even enter my inner matrix

'Magine me still rappin' 'bout if I never made it

(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

Damn, not too many parallels left in our lives

I mean, my crib look bigger through my son's eyes

And the squad look bigger to the young guys

And my dick feel better when you drunk, right?

Spend nighttime starin' at the sunrise

And my diamonds all hittin' like tie-dye

Air Canada Centre n***a when I die

Y'all gon' have to fly in and do your fake cry

First couple rows, you gon' see the real guys

The ones that purchase they vehicles 'cause their trunk size

The ones that look at other rappers like it's lunch time

Watch on my wrist never showed me crunch time

'Cause I ain't never let it come to that one time

To be real, man, I never did one crime

But none of my brothers could caption that line

At all, kill me, that's talent God wasted

Instant noodles, sriracha, I still taste it

When mama was too tired to cook and we had the basics

Instant noodles, sriracha, I still taste it

Now it's a movie, I'm back at Bellag', wasted

N****s love tryna put my back where the walls facin'

Big body frames, wasn't into car racin'

Me and Chubbs drive by, shorty heart racin'

I always end up droppin' the top when it starts rainin'

Livin' in the 6, eight weeks, sun blazin'

After that, the killers just go into hibernation

(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

Damn, rest in peace Dolla Bill

How I get a girl and girls still wanna holla still?

How I'm so famous, gotta live where they hide the hills?

(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')

Everybody that survive got survivor's guilt

My label gotta prove they love me, gotta wire mills

My boy kitchen's done, lookin' like a flour mill

You n****s' faces lookin' like you drink sour milk

And your albums like some mothaf***in' fire drills

It's like this s**t feels real, but it's never real (Yeah)



[Outro]

I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'

To get you under my pressure

I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'

To get you under my pressure