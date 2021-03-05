Drake 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' lyrics meaning explained
Drake has unleashed his new EP Scary Hours 2, featuring the Rick Ross-assisted 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'. Check out the lyrics below.
Ahead of the release of his hotly-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy, Drake has unleashed a brand new three-track EP, Scary Hours 2.
The second instalment in the Scary Hours series (the first dropping back in 2018), Scary Hours 2 consists of three songs; 'What's Next', 'Wants and Needs' feat. Lil Baby and 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' feat. Rick Ross.
The latter sees the Toronto rapper and Ricky Rozay rap about their lavish lifestyles over a smooth instrumental, which includes a sample of 'Pressure', a 2010 song by Danish group Quadron.
See the meaning of the lyrics to 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' below.
Godfather with a garden full of snakes - Here, Rick Ross is describing himself as the Godfather in a religious setting. He's referring to the Garden of Eden, where the Devil, incarnated as a snake, persuades Eve to bite the forbidden apple.
Spinnin' vinyl, Tеddy P, or is it Lionel? - Ross is nodding to one of his previous lyrics on Kanye West's song 'Devil in a New Dress', where he raps, "Spinnin' Teddy Pendergrass vinyl as my J burns".
Death row, that's for these n****s, I'ma hit 'em up / Makaveli, it's All Eyez on Me - Ross pays homage to the late Tupac Shakur, referencing his song 'Hit ’Em Up' from his 1996 album, All Eyez On Me, and his posthumous album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, which was released under his stage name, Makaveli.
Class photographs, Sandy had me on my Urkel - Drake claims his mother, Sandy, did him dirty with his school portraits, comparing his appearance to Steven Urkel from the sitcom Family Matters.
Lemme get a lemon pepper order, please - Drake is requesting some lemon pepper seasoning on his order, a nod to Rick Ross' affinity for lemon pepper wings. Ross owns a number of Wing Stop franchises and often promotes the company on social media.
We all grateful for Weezy, but no one more than me - Drake raises a glass for his mentor and Young Money Entertainment founder Lil' Wayne, who signed Drake to his label in 2009.
Ushered a generation in, these is where my confessions live - Drake compares his influence and success in music to that of Usher's 2004 album Confessions, one of the most critically acclaimed R&B albums of all time. Drake uses clever wordplay to suggest he literally "ushered" in a new generation of artists.
Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil' man - In September 2020, Drake's son, Adonis Graham, started school. The day was documented by Drake and Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux, who both posted on social media to cerebrate the moment.
How I'm so famous, gotta live where they hide the hills? - Drake is referring to his $7.7 million home in the Hidden Hills, a gated neighbourhood in California favoured by celebrities for its privacy.
[Intro: Rick Ross]
Tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'
I pray these n****s understand how passionate the tale is
To get you under my pressure
Richer
I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'
To get you under my pressure
Yes, uh
Biggest, you feel me? (M-M-M-Maybach Music)
[Verse 1: Rick Ross]
Godfather with a garden full of snakes
Call Porsche, time to give away a Wraith
Bricks boy, tryna turn 'em into bass
Big boy, I been tryin' by the Braves
Court room soundin' like I'm in the opera
Went and got it, now these n****s wanna knock us
Bitches fallin' 'cause they need a couple dollars
But it ain't a problem 'cause a n***a really got it
Fat boy, rich n***a, with a appetite
Count monеy all night under the candlelight
Spinnin' vinyl, Tеddy P, or is it Lionel?
Not a model, but I know I been your idol
Big bank, sparkin' weed without a lighter
On fire 'cause I'm just a different writer
Practicin' social distance with all these snitch n****s
Guess he jealous 'cause I had his favorite bitch with us
Big bucks, steppin' outta big trucks
Steppin' on my feet, it'll get you f****d up
Got the squad with me and all they did was gimme love
Foot Locker, twenty deep, a n***a spend a dub
G-Wagen for my bitch, that girl go live it up
Death row, that's for these n****s, I'ma hit 'em up
Makaveli, it's All Eyez on Me
Pinkie rings, it's still M-O-B (M-M-M-Maybach Music)
[Break]
I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'
To get you under my pressure
I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'
To get you under my pressure
Tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'
[Verse 2: Drake]
Yeah, heart just turned purple
Three-sixty up front, it all comes full circle
Class photographs, Sandy had me on my Urkel
(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
Patty Mahomes 'bout to fall short a couple hunnid
Signed, sealed, delivered, I f****d the notary public
She witnessed me sign off on some undeniable numbers
(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
Yeah, make a set sailin' Croatia to get a leverage
Groundskeepers cuttin' the grass and clippin' the hedges
I took two mill' out the cage down in the desert
Matthew Maddox called in the pit boss, double checkin'
"The number's all good, just pay me, I'm at the Rondo"
Real life, the whole fam' goons like Ralo
One truck in front of me, one behind me to follow
Lemme get a lemon pepper order, please
You gotta have the link before you order these
Dockin' jet skis in the Florida Keys
We all grateful for Weezy, but no one more than me
You just found a bottle with the messages
These days, fame is disconnected from excellence
Half the time, I gotta ask n****s what they profession is
Ushered a generation in, these is where my confessions live
(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
I did brunch with the judge we appearin' before
Private villas only, I don't go near a resort
We want everything galore, not just Lira Galore
(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
For real, and my city love me like DeMar DeRozan
I sent her the child support, she sent me the heart emoji
They all say they love me, but they hardly know me
(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil' man
Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M
School bell rings and I'm out there to get him again
(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed
Regardless of what they husbands do to provide
Askin' if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj
(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
Of course, pull up to the front in the fleet of Suburbans
Flooded French Immersion with the Secret Service
S**t is so obvious, it defeats the purpose
If this is your hobby, then come and meet your maker
Champagne, ring bells in the streets of Jamaica
Started at the crib, look how far this s**t'll take ya
Ross sittin' on two hunnid thirty-five acres
(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
And that's facts, Hamdah Mohammed like my third cousin (Facts)
Manzoor Mohammed like my real brother (Facts)
Dubai embrace me like a Emirati (Facts)
All my Rolls Royces got a different body (Facts)
Mansory, kitted out with every option (Facts)
Lemme know if that's a problem (I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
If you got a problem with me, gotta walk around it
Used to say I had 'fore I got it, now I got it all
And bein' honest, I don't really wanna talk about it
And if I didn't have it, wouldn't wanna sulk about it
I had it so long, I don't even celebrate it
Negative thoughts don't even enter my inner matrix
'Magine me still rappin' 'bout if I never made it
(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
Damn, not too many parallels left in our lives
I mean, my crib look bigger through my son's eyes
And the squad look bigger to the young guys
And my dick feel better when you drunk, right?
Spend nighttime starin' at the sunrise
And my diamonds all hittin' like tie-dye
Air Canada Centre n***a when I die
Y'all gon' have to fly in and do your fake cry
First couple rows, you gon' see the real guys
The ones that purchase they vehicles 'cause their trunk size
The ones that look at other rappers like it's lunch time
Watch on my wrist never showed me crunch time
'Cause I ain't never let it come to that one time
To be real, man, I never did one crime
But none of my brothers could caption that line
At all, kill me, that's talent God wasted
Instant noodles, sriracha, I still taste it
When mama was too tired to cook and we had the basics
Instant noodles, sriracha, I still taste it
Now it's a movie, I'm back at Bellag', wasted
N****s love tryna put my back where the walls facin'
Big body frames, wasn't into car racin'
Me and Chubbs drive by, shorty heart racin'
I always end up droppin' the top when it starts rainin'
Livin' in the 6, eight weeks, sun blazin'
After that, the killers just go into hibernation
(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
Damn, rest in peace Dolla Bill
How I get a girl and girls still wanna holla still?
How I'm so famous, gotta live where they hide the hills?
(I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin')
Everybody that survive got survivor's guilt
My label gotta prove they love me, gotta wire mills
My boy kitchen's done, lookin' like a flour mill
You n****s' faces lookin' like you drink sour milk
And your albums like some mothaf***in' fire drills
It's like this s**t feels real, but it's never real (Yeah)
[Outro]
I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'
To get you under my pressure
I been tryin', tryin', tryin', tryin'
To get you under my pressure